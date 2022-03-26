Cardi B Sports Indian Designer Gaurav Gupta's Outfit In 'No Love' Music Video; See Pic

Cardi B is known for her hit songs but the artist is also famous for her impeccable taste in fashion. The American rapper is often seen making several heads turn by flaunting outfits from designers ranging from Balenciaga to Richard Quinn.

Recently on Friday, the music video of the remix of the hit song No Love was released online and features artists like Cardi B, Summer Walker and SZA. But what caught attention was it had an Indian connection. As the popular musician was seen dolled up in an outfit specially designed by famous Indian designer Gaurav Gupta.

Cardi B opts for a Gaurav Gupta outfit for her new music video No Love

On Friday, designer Gaurav Gupta, one of the leading couture designers in India, took to his Instgram handle and shared a post that featured a glimpse of Cardi B from her latest music video. Cardi B looked stunning in a white shapeshifter outfit that was designed by the ace designer.

In the video, the 29-year-old singer is seen standing in a field of red roses donned in Gupta’s thigh-high slit attire. She opted for a dewy makeup look with a sleek straight hairstyle.

Sharing the details of the outfit, Gaurav Gupta captioned the post as "Cardi B (@iamcardib) in Gaurav Gupta Couture for the latest music video—remix of the hit song 'No Love'.In an endless field of roses. Cardi represents the element of 'air' in the ‘Gaurav Gupta Amorphous Shapeshifter Sculptural Outfit’. The brand's indigenous sculpting technique transforms into infinite shapes, that bring her cosmic character to life.Styled by- @kollincarter Via- @maisonbose @boseh1"

Take a look at the post:

For the unversed, Cardi B is the only woman to win the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album as a solo artist and this is for the first time that she is seen wearing a creation by a famous Indian designer. Earlier in one of the episodes of And Just Like That, Sarah Jessica Parker was seen wearing a Falguni and Shane Peacock creation.

Image: Instagram@gauravguptaofficial