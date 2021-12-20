Cardi B Wants To Go Vegan, Asks 20 Million Fans For Meat Free-replacement

Rapper Cardi B is thinking of going vegan. But before choosing a vegan lifestyle the WAP hitmaker asked her 20.5 million Twitter followers for help in finding a good meat replacement, which led to an outpouring of responses from her fans. American Television actor Drew Barrymore has also given a suggestion to Cardi B and the latter has a hilarious reply.

Cardi B asks Twitter fam for help

The rapper and songwriter took to her Twitter handle and asked her 20-million online family for some acuity. Cardi B wrote, "I want to go vegan but I love meat.. are vegan meat replacements similar to meat in taste or not really?" This tweet was flooded with more than 3,000 comments with multiple suggestions. A user commented, "You can find a lot of similar ones. Beyond meat is like the best-named brand One, but they have really good other ones. I like non-soy-based ones for health reasons. But I’m sure you can hit up some top-notch vegan chefs and ask for their opinion or something."

I want to go vegan but I love meat.. are vegan meat replacements similar to meat in taste or not really? — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 12, 2021

A Television personality, Lucy Watson, who is a longtime vegan, has also commented, "Yaaas so many options." But, some also recommended the I Like It singer to withdraw her decision of going vegan. A user commented, "Don’t do this to yourself." American actor Drew Barrymore has also posted a video along with the tweet, confessing that she is one of Cardi's biggest fans ever. She offered Cardi B some meat-free options from food brand Quorn.

'I love crab legs': Cardi B tells Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore mentioned that she loved Cardi B's texting and the rapper's reply to it is hilarious. The Grammy Award winner wrote, "Ommmmmmmmggggggggg ....naaaa imagine getting food advice from Drew Barrymore (topic/drew Barrymore). I love meat so much and I LOVE CRAB LEGS but I haven't been digesting food the same no more especially red meat."

Cardi B has recently also unveiled her latest venture, Whipshots. The dairy-free whipped cream shots are all loaded with vodka and made in partnership with Starco Brands. Promoting her latest venture, Cardi B took to her Instagram handle shared a video featuring new products and captioned it, "My @whip_shots are finally here!! Today at 12 pm est at whipshots.com get yours first….. we doing new releases every day this month. You never had whipped cream like this before." The products, which she calls 'Cardi in a can', were immediately sold out after the launch.

(Image: Instagram/@iamcardib)