Celebs And Politicians Plan Twitter 'walkout' Post Wiley's Anti-Semitic Tweets

Celebrities and other high profile British citizens have planned a ‘walkout’ from Twitter for 48 hours. This protest is being carried out in the light of musician Wiley’s anti-Semitic tweets, and the #NoSafeSpaceForJewHate is now making rounds all over the internet. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Wiley's anti-Semitic tweets lead to celebs' walkout

British rapper Wiley is now facing a police investigation after he posted several tweets that offended the Jewish community. Wiley, whose real name is Richard Cowie, has almost a million followers on Twitter, but his account has been suspended for now. After his tweets, several British celebrities and politicians came forward to protest against these tweets and the rapper, calling them anti-semitic in nature.

Some of his tweets have been deleted by the social media platform as they were considered hateful in nature and violated the company policy. But other tweets remain and it has welcomed criticism for several Twitter users. British celebs like Jess Ware, Tracy-Ann Oberman, Jess Phillips, Julie Bindel, Rabbi Sacks, Priti Patel, Stephen Pollard, and others have come forward to express their opinion on the issue.

So many ppl asked @Twitter to stop @WileyCEO from spreading his poisonous antisemitic rhetoric and they did nothing for too long. It is unacceptable #nosafespaceforjewhate pic.twitter.com/5kP4Qdf7fQ — Jessie Ware (@JessieWare) July 25, 2020

I'm joining the 48 hour Twitter walkout to say #NoSafeSpaceForJewHate https://t.co/9zixqiGWcO — Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) July 26, 2020

Politician Priti Patel took to her official social media handle and stated that “anti-Semitic posts” by Wiley are 'abhorrent' and should have been deleted by Twitter without delay. The Member of Parliament for Witham and Home Secretary Patel wrote, “The antisemitic posts from Wiley are abhorrent. They should not have been able to remain on Twitter and Instagram for so long and I have asked them for a full explanation. Social media companies must act much faster to remove such appalling hatred from their platforms”. Here is the tweet:

The antisemitic posts from Wiley are abhorrent.



They should not have been able to remain on Twitter and Instagram for so long and I have asked them for a full explanation.



Social media companies must act much faster to remove such appalling hatred from their platforms. — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) July 26, 2020

Member of Parliament Peter Kyle promoted ‘No Safe Space For Jew Hate’. He called this ‘walkout’ a small act but stated that it is an important one. He wrote, “It’s a small act but an important one. I’ll be off Twitter for 48hrs from tomorrow morning. Social media companies need to do better to keep their communities safe from harm and hate''. Here is the social media post:

It’s a small act but an important one.



I’ll be off @Twitter for 48hrs from tomorrow morning. Social media companies need to do better to keep their communities safe from harm and hate#NoSafeSpaceForJewHate pic.twitter.com/HgphFW6tXH — Peter Kyle MP (@peterkyle) July 26, 2020

