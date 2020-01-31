Sex Education's Maeve Wiley Has Given Fans Major Friendship Goals & Here Is The Proof

Sex Education is a very popular British comedy-drama web series that airs on Netflix. The series revolves around a group of school students who are trying to figure out the changes in their bodies and dive deep into sex education.

Sex Education features the likes of Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley, Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn, Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong, Gillian Anderson as Dr. Jean Milburn, and Alistair Petrie as Headmaster Groff in the lead roles. Audiences cannot seem to get over Maeve Wiley’s character and how she gives out perfect girl-friend goals in the series.

3 times Sex Education's Maeve Wiley gave us girl-friend goals

Maeve Wiley insisted on finding out who circulated Ruby’s picture

In the first season of Sex Education, Ruby fell victim to vicious rumours and circulation of explicit pictures after one of her intimate photos got leaked. It was Maeve who came to her rescue and insisted on finding out the culprit though Ruby was always mean to her. Maeve figured out it was non-other than Ruby's friend Olivia who leaked the picture. On understanding the seriousness of the situation, Olivia later stood up and claimed responsibility before Maeve and other girls stood up too to protect Ruby.

Endless times Maeve Wiley hung out with Aimee despite the latter trying to hide their friendship

Aimee Gibbs always tried to hide her friendship with Maeve just to stay cool in front of her more popular friends. But this never stopped Maeve from hanging out with her when the latter was alone. This is proof that Maeve Wiley is a great friend.

When Maeve handed over the chocolate pudding to Sarah

Maeve had to visit an abortion clinic in the first season to terminate her pregnancy. She was nervous as she had gone alone for the procedure but fortunately, she met a stranger named Sarah who seemed to have more experience than her. She annoys Maeve with her chattering but before knowing it, both of them had formed a bond. Maeve decides to give her chocolate pudding to Sarah after the procedure speaks volumes about her generosity.

The series has garnered a huge fan following after their first season that finished airing last year. Sex Education season 2 is already airing on Netflix. Watch the new episodes on the OTT platform.

