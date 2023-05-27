Celine Dion Cancels World Tour Due To Rare Neurological Disorder

Celine Dion recently announced the cancellation of her 2024 music tour as she continues to struggle with her neurological disorder. The singer suffers from Stiff Person Syndrome, which causes stiff muscles in torso, arms, and legs. It also creates greater sensitivity to noise, touch and emotional distress, setting off muscle spasms.

Dion shared the news on her Instagram handle on Friday (May 26) and wrote, “I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%. It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!”

More about Celine Dion's music tour

The European leg of the tour had 42 performances across seven locations from late August to early October, as well as 17 more during the spring of 2024. Owners of tickets would receive refunds, according to Dion. For the tour, she had previously performed 52 shows across North America before the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.

This was her first tour in the States in ten years, beginning in Quebec City in September 2019. She was touring post the release of her recent album, Courage. The singer claimed that the title of the album was influenced by the death of her manager and husband Rene Angelil from throat cancer in 2016.

Celine on onset of Stiff Person Syndrome

Dion first talked about the symptoms of the disease in October of 2021. The My Heart Will Go On singer complained of “severe and persistent” muscle spasms, which led her to cancel her Las Vegas residency. On the work front, Celine Dion recently unveiled a brand-new song titled Love Again for the namesake movie. It starred Sam Heughan and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. Dion composed five songs for the film. She also made her acting debut in the movie.