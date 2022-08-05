Charlie Puth Responds To User Trolling BTS' Jungkook; Calls Track's Success 'team Effort'

The South Korean boy band BTS has so far collaborated with several international musicians. While the band is currently focusing on their individual careers, their member Jungkook was last seen singing and grooving with musician Charlie Puth in their latest track Left And Right. While Puth has expressed his fondness for BTS' Jungkook earlier, he recently defended him against a troll that credited only Puth for the song's success.

Charlie Puth and BTS' Junkook's latest track Left And Right is continuing to rise on the Billboard charts even after a month of its release. The track has been trending for a while now and is also topping the playlists of music buffs. While the track has received a lot of love, a Twitter user trolled Jungkook and mentioned that it was Charlie Puth who "carried" the song. The user commented "Puth carried" on a Billboard tweet to which the Light Switch singer gave a befitting reply. Without taking much time, Puth responded, "Team effort."

Charlie Puth on collaborating with Jungkook

This is not the first time that Charlie Puth has expressed his admiration for Jungkook. Earlier, in various interviews, the singer praised the K-Pop star and also said that he has a "perfect pitch." In an interview with Audacy, Puth mentioned how he did not have to alter Jungkook's vocals in the song to match his as he sounded perfect.

He also quipped that it was easy to collaborate with Jungkook. He added that he had the K-Pop star's voice in his mind and thought that he would be the perfect person to collaborate with and will have a musical chemistry. He said, "It’s very easy collaborating with Jungkook. He sent over a perfect vocal & I had it in my head for a while that somebody would sing this song with me & I thought he would be perfect for it because we’ve had this musical chemistry."

Left And Right became the top selling song of July's first week as per Billboard. Taking to their official Twitter handle, Billboard announced the news. Puth and Jungkook's track was followed by Taylor Swift's Carolina, Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) and Beyonce's Break My Soul.

Image: Instagram/@charlieputh