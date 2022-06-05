The South Korean boy band BTS has a massive fan base across the world, known as the BTS fan ARMY. The band is known for their foot-tapping songs and quirky moves, with which they have surely taken the world by storm. While the boy band recently paid a visit to the White House, they were welcomed by the US President Joe Biden with their own smash hit Butter.

BTS paid a visit to the White House, earlier this week, to speak with US President Joe Biden about fighting the spike in hate crimes against Asian Americans. US President Joe Biden recently shared a video of their visit to the White House.

The video began with BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, V and Jimin - talking to US president. The band members were assembled in an informal manner as three of them were sitting on a sofa, while the rest were standing. Soon after, Joe Biden played the band's hit song Butter and said, "I figured I'd make you feel at home." Joe Biden's gesture left the band members smiling as they were seemingly delighted.

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris praise BTS members

The video followed BTS members entering the White House dressed in black tuxedos. Each member of the band spoke about how they faced various barriers, such as language, in their journey but their music is now a medium of communication. The members also met with US Vice President Kamala Harris during their visit to the White House. As Kamala Harris told the band how people listen to them, RM said, "We just want to give back all the love that we got, use our voice, like you told us. So, today is really a historical and big day for us."

The band further sat down with Joe Biden and talked about the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in the US. Joe Biden said, "Hate only hides. When good people talk about it and say how bad it is, it goes down." He further told the band that many people care about what they say and that they are doing a good job not only with their talent but the message they are communicating.

