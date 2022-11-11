Chief Twit To The Rescue: Doja Cat Asks For Elon Musk's Help In Changing Name On Twitter

Christmas came early for rapper-singer Doja Cat, who recently changed her name on Twitter to ‘Christmas’. However, her festive spirit soon dissipated into thin air when she realised that she will not be able to change it back, thanks to new rules that have come after the launch of Twitter Blue by CEO Elon Musk earlier this week.

Musk, who completed his acquisition deal of Twitter in October, recently launched Twitter Blue, a monthly paid subscription of $7.99 that allows users to access features like blue ticks. However, the new rules disabled the ability of users to change their names on Twitter, including Doja Cat, who frantically tweeted on Thursday: "Why can’t I change my name on here” and "How do I change it.”

After briefly panicking, the singer decided to seek help from the Twitter chief himself, and wrote: “I don’t wanna be Christmas forever @elonmusk please help I’ve made a mistake." Responding to the artist’s distress call, Musk wrote: “Working on it!” before chuckling over the situation and calling it “Pretty funny though” with laughing emoticons.

Doja Cat also uploaded two audio recordings on her Twitter handle which said: "You guys are paying $8 a month to come on here and go to war with people who are not in agreement with who your favourite pop star is." "You’re paying $8 a month to come on here and say [stuff] like ‘bye’,” she said,” the artist went on to say as she subtly mocked Twitter users.

Musk addresses concerns of users as Twitter undergoes revamp

Luckily for the ‘Say So’ singer, Musk resolved the issue. Soon after she wrote, “thank u elon @elonmusk” and swiftly changed her Twitter name to ‘fart’. As in the case of Doja Cat, Musk has served as a knight in shining armor for Twitteratis, who often engage in short conversations with the Twitter chief over the issues they are facing as the platform undergoes a major revamp.

“Complaint hotline operator online! Please mention your complaints below,” he tweeted on Wednesday, urging users to provide feedback or queries. One user then asked Musk if he aims to change the outdated and basic direct message layout on Twitter. “Elon, one suggestion, Twitter DMs are cool, but it lacks some features. Make Twitter DMs archivable, add search functionality to Twitter DMs, enable replies to specific messages, etc?” Responding to it, Musk said that the end goal of Twitter DMs is “to superset Signal.”