Coachella 2022: 2NE1's CL Pens Emotional Note Post Band's Reunion After 6 Years

Touted as one of the biggest and most famous music festivals of the year, Coachella 2022 witnessed some of the biggest artists taking to the stage to give out flamboyant performances of their songs. From Harry Styles grooving with Shania Twain to Billie Eilish becoming the youngest person to headline the festival, several acts are set to go down in the history of the major event. Comprising Bom, CL, Dara and Minzy, 2NE1 debuted in 2009 under YG Entertainment and has hits like I AM THE BEST, Lollipop, I Don't Care, Fire and more.

Adding to the list is the grand reunion of one of the most iconic K-pop bands of all time, 2NE1 who came together to perform after six years. Following their performance, member CL became emotional about her band coming together after almost half a decade and took to her social media to pen a poignant note on the same.

CL on 2NE1's reunion at Coachella 2022

Taking to her Instagram on April 18, 2022, CL whose real name is Lee Chae-rin shared stunning pictures from the band's dark-themed performance on the stage. Starting off the note, she wrote in English, ''I am greatful and blessed to be alive with pleasure. Long enough to witness the marks I make and things I create blossom,'' The 31-year-old went on to talk about the reason she decided to take to the stage with her fellow members after six years.

Translated by Soompi, the singer-rapper wrote, ''After I was invited to Coachella, the reason I really wanted to invite my members here was that I wanted to get together through my strength and our strength before it was too late,'' she continued, ''Through this performance, we wanted to greet all the people who have protected and been with us all this time, and say thank you to those who have loved and spent time with 2NE1 for the past 13 years,''

She also revealed that it was an 'important and meaningful' day for her and added, ''Through this moment today, I hope those emotions you felt through us in the past are revived again,'' Concluding her note, the singer hinted at returning to the stage soon by writing, ''I want to once again thank my members, who helped our performance today shine, as well as everyone who created this performance with us. I will continue moving forward for the day next time where I can fill this stage for a full hour''.

Image: Instagram/@chaelincl