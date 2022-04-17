Coachella 2022: K-Pop Group '2NE1' Makes Surprise Return At The Music Festival; Watch

Coachella music festival witnessed a surprising reunion recently as South Korean girl group 2NE1 re-joined one of its members, CL, after she finished her solo performance. The K-Pop queens, namely Bom, CL, Dara, and Minzy, took to the stage together for the first time since they officially disbanded in 2016.

The South Korean group's performance came as a part of the 88rising music company’s Head in the Clouds Forever showcase, which also included performers like Jackson Wang, Hikaru Utada and BIBI. Reuniting after their stint at the 2015 MAMAs (Mnet Asian Music Awards), the band performed their 2011 chartbuster hit I Am The Best.

K-Pop group 2NE1 makes a surprise return at Coachella 2022

Although the band performed on only one track, their reunion was much rejoiced by fans as they welcomed 2NE1 with much pomp and cheer. Many have shared videos of their performance via social media Take a look.

2NE1 performing I’m The Best at Coachella 2022 pic.twitter.com/yg47o9kLbF — yo (@_xoxofir) April 17, 2022

Their track I Am the Best became a global hit, eventually finding its way in a U.S. Microsoft ad as well as being performed at the 2018 Winter Olympics’ closing ceremony. Their final album Crush came out in 2014, while their final single Goodbye came out in the year 2017 as a farewell to the fans.

Their disbandment came after a group hiatus, when Minzy announced her departure from the group in April 2016, as other members followed her suit and parted ways in November that year.

In an earlier conversation with AP, CL recalled learning about the disbandment via media reports when she was at a Thanksgiving dinner. She said, ''I was at a Thanksgiving dinner, and my phone blew up. But yeah, those situations… That was very heartbreaking for me.” Looking at the bright side of having the creative freedom to do what she likes, CL added, "it’s a very exciting chapter for me."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @2NEIOFFICIAL)