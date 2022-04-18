Coachella 2022: Carly Rae Jepsen Debuts New Single 'Western Wind' At Music Festival

After being on a long hiatus, Call Me Maybe singer Carly Rae Jepsen delighted her fans as she release her first track in two years at the Coachella Music Festival. She performed her latest track, Western Wind, during the first weekend of the much-celebrated festival, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

The performance comes shortly after the songstress teased the single last week.

Carly Rae Jepsen debuts her track 'Western Wind' at Coachella 2022

Clad in colourful attire, Carly looked gorgeous as she took to the stage with several fans cheering in the crowd. Sharing glimpses of her performance on Instagram, Carly wrote, "Coachella weekend one! And it started off with a bang thanks to all of YOU!. (sic)"

Fans also shared clips of her performance on social media. Take a look:

Carly Rae Jepsen performing her newest single ‘Western Wind’ for the first time at #Coachella pic.twitter.com/daAwoWLsOh — landon (@mdnainthezone) April 16, 2022

The track comes as Carly's latest stint since the 2020 single Me and the Boys in the Band. She had previously teased Western Wind with billboards featuring new promo art, alongside a prerecorded message announcing the new music.

"Hello, you've reached the Carly Rae Jepsen hotline. Text me here to stay in the loop about all kinds of things: new music, tour, secrets that I haven't even come up with yet," Jepsen said in the message, as per PEOPLE.

In September last year, Jepsen marked 10 years of her debut single Call Me Maybe with a long heartfelt note. Thanking fans for their constant support, she wrote, "Mostly I want to say thank you all for the joyous videos, silly dances, and wild nights together in different countries! You have opened my world and my heart with this adventure of a song and I could not be more grateful to you all."

She added, "To Josh [Ramsay] and Tavish [Crowe] who helped me pen this bad boy... who would have thunk it, hey? When lightning strikes feel lucky and feel grateful. I know I do every single day! Also I know my former boss is very relieved because I was a TERRIBLE waitress. (sic)"

Call Me Maybe is Carly's only track to have made it to the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100

(Image: @carlyraejepsen/Instagram)