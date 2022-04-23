Coachella 2022, Weekend 2, Day 1 Highlights: Harry Styles, Big Sean Set Music Stage Ablaze

Coachella 2022 has returned for its second weekend at the Empire Polo Ground, California from April 22 to April 24. The first day of the second weekend was filled with lots of surprising and heated moments. From Harry Styles to Big Sean, a slew of singers braced the audiences with their energetic performances. Here, we have curated all the special moments of the first day of the second weekend at Coachella 2022.

Coachella 2022, Weekend 2, Day 1 Highlights

Madeon puts on a trippy show

French DJ Madeon had the Coachella stage lit up with trippy visuals as he kicked off his performance at the music festival. His electrifying set prompted loud cheers from fans.

Anitta kisses the background dancer

The Brazilian pop star returned to the stage on the second weekend to perform her hit number 'Me Dusta'. This time, rapper Snoop Dogg did join her on the stage but virtually. However, what stole the limelight was her PDA moment with one of the background dancers. Take a look at it below:

Phoebe Bridgers welcomes a special guest for Graceland Too

Phoebe Bridgers made her debut at Coachella last weekend. Just like her previous set, the singer-songwriter brought out a special guest, poet Arlo Parks as she performed 'Graceland Too'.

Daniel Caesar brings out Omar Apollo

Singer Daniel Caesar kick-off his performance with his new track, 'Please Do Not Lean'. The musician was surprised as the crowd joined him for 'Get You'. Moved by the gesture Daniel Caesar let the audiences sing the hit track alongside him. “So Coachella, you still with me? I have a new song out today, and I’m going to play it for you now,” he told the crowd before performing the song. During his set, Caesar also brought out Omar Apollo, as the duo sang 'Invincible' together.

Big Sean and Mike Posner make fans groove

Rapper Big Sean went shirtless as she kicked off his set with 'Mercy'. However, his performance turned more interesting after he invited Mike Posner to join him on the stage. The latter sang a few choruses of the nostalgic tune of 'Cooler Than Me'. Big Sean took a brief moment to thank Mike Posner before hugging and bidding adieu.

Baby Keem surprises fans with cousin Kendrick Lamar

Rapper Baby Keem was joined by Kendrick Lamar at Coachella 2022. However, only the in-person fans were lucky enough to see the 'Damn' rapper.

Harry Styles extends support to Ukraine

Amidst the ongoing Ukraine war, which has transcended 59 days with no signs of ceasefire in sight, pop singer Harry Styles showed his support to the war-hit nation at Coachella 2022. During his set, Styles had the stage lit up with the colours of the Ukrainian war as an act to stand in solidarity with the country. As soon as the Ukrainian flag illuminated the stage, it prompted cheers from the crowd.

Thank you @Harry_Styles for your support. Ukraine loves you and your incredible band. 🇺🇦❤️

today it was especially important. Because rockets hit a residential building in my hometown ... it was so loud and so scary ....💔 praying 🙏 #IStandWithUkraine #HarryStyles #HARRYCHELLA pic.twitter.com/haX8OiRaHK — Harry's relationship (@holivia_update) April 23, 2022

Harry Styles ends Day 1

The singer kicked off his performance with the new single 'As It Was' from his upcoming album 'Harry's House'. The headliner of Coachella 2022 graced the stage in a glitzy pink ensemble. He also played 'Boyfriends' for fans. “This is only the second time I’m performing this song,” he told the crowd, before switching to 'Medicine'.

Harry Styles invites Lizzo

Coachella 2022 audience was taken aback when Harry Styles invited Lizzo to the stage. The duo then performed Gloria Gaynor’s hit song 'I Will Survive' building up an emotional moment for fans. Harry Styles and Lizzo also delivered another soulful number 'What Makes You Beautiful'. After Lizzo's exit, Harry performed a striking rendition of his song 'Kiwi' which was accentuated by a heavy guitar set in the background.

Image: Instagram/@Coachella/@duaxharryxlouis