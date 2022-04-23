Coachella 2022: Harry Styles Extends Support To Ukraine; Says 'be Kind To One Another'

Popular music festival Coachella is back with a bang after a two-year hiatus owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic all across the globe. The prestigious event's first weekend was held from April 15 to April 17 at the Empire Polo Ground, California. Now, Coachella 2022 has returned for its second weekend at the same venue from April 22 to April 24. Musician Harry Styles put an enthusiastic end to the first day of the second weekend. During his performance, the singer also extended support to the war-hit nation Ukraine.

Ukraine flag illuminates the stage as Harry Styles performs

Amidst the ongoing Ukraine war, which has transcended 59 days with no signs of ceasefire in sight, pop singer Harry Styles showed his support to the war-hit nation at Coachella 2022. During his set, Styles had the stage lit up with the colours of the Ukrainian war as an act to stand in solidarity with the country. As soon as the Ukrainian flag illuminated the stage, it prompted cheers from the crowd.

Before ending his set, Harry Styles also had some words of wisdom in store for all the fans. Hailing it as a massive moment of his life, the singer said that it is an 'absolute privilege' to be able to perform in front of an energetic crowd. He then urged fans to be kind to one another.

He said, "It’s an absolute privilege to be playing in front of you tonight. This is such a massive moment for me, this is very special. Life is all about moments and this is one I won’t forget. Please go out there and be nice to each other, be kind to each other. Don’t forget to love yourself. Be kind to yourself. I love you, take care. Get home safe and have a good weekend!”

Netizens react:

After the kind gesture of Harry Styles, Twitter went abuzz with a barrage of netizens lauding the musician for lending support to the war-torn country. While one user said, "Harry having the Ukraine flag above him is such an amazing way to show support". Another wrote, "Thank you@Harry_Styles for your support. Ukraine loves you and your incredible band. today it was especially important. Because rockets hit a residential building in my hometown ... it was so loud and so scary .... praying." Take a look at it below:

Thank you @Harry_Styles for your support. Ukraine loves you and your incredible band. 🇺🇦❤️

today it was especially important. Because rockets hit a residential building in my hometown ... it was so loud and so scary ....💔 praying 🙏 #IStandWithUkraine #HarryStyles #HARRYCHELLA pic.twitter.com/haX8OiRaHK — Harry's relationship (@holivia_update) April 23, 2022

Harry Styles at Coachella 22/23 April 2022.



💙💛 and the end - standing with Ukraine💛💙



Love you Harry 💖#Harrychella #Harrychella2 #HSCoachella #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/Gl4djfAy1A — Spice the yellow menace (@MenaceSpice) April 23, 2022

Harry having the Ukraine flag above him is such an amazing way to show support #HarryStyles #Coachella pic.twitter.com/cuoui7C6En — Erin (she/her) (@Eshines618) April 23, 2022

Image: Instagram/@coachella/ Twitter/@Eshines618