Coldplay Announces New Album 'Music Of The Spheres', Reveals 'emoji' Tracklist

Coldplay is all set to make its comeback and it is not fleeting this time! Recently, the band took to their official Instagram handle and announced the release of their ninth studio album titled, Music of the Spheres. Coldplay is taking their fans on an interstellar journey with the upcoming album. The announcement was made with a handwritten note along with the release of the album's trailer on the photo-sharing social media site.

Coldplay shared the trailer of their upcoming album. The video is a combination of short clips of the album's 12 tracks. It displays an animated cosmic journey and planetary artwork. Sharing the trailer, Coldplay wrote, "Music Of The Spheres. The new album 🪐 October 15th, 2021. Available to pre-order (link in bio). '#musicofthespheres'".

Along with the trailer, the British pop rockstars dropped a picture that shows a handwritten note. The note reads, "Music of the Spheres. Hello Everyone. We hope you're doing really well. We have a new album called 'Music of the Spheres (Vol. 1)' coming out on Friday, 15th October 2021". The note continued, "It is produced by Max Martin. There is a trailer for the album called 'Overtura' which you can watch or listen to now if you like. Then on Friday an album track called 'Coloratura'', our next single will come in September". "Thank you for listening, or coming to shows, or anyway we have met through music. With Love, Chris, Jonny, Guy and Will, aka Coldplay," the note concluded.

The tracklist of Coldplay's latest album

"[Planet emoji]"

"Higher Power"

"Humankind"

"[Sparkle emoji]"

"Let Somebody Go"

"[Heart emoji]"

"People of the Pryde"

"Biutyful"

"[Earth emoji]"

"My Universe"

"[Infinity symbol emoji]"

"Coloratura"

The latest Coldplay's songs hint at further sci-fi themes with the phrase that reads, ‘Everyone is an alien somewhere’. The upcoming track arrives on July 23, 2021. As soon as the announcement about the band's comeback was confirmed, many fans rushed to express their excitement. A fan commented, "The return of the kings", while another one chipped in, "I am ready. The trailer is awesome!!" with red hearts. A netizen penned, "Crying! I'm so excited". Another Insta user said, "This is the best news I've heard in ages!! You consistently fill my heart with relief, magic, and beauty! I love you guys so very much, and cannot wait for Music of the Spheres!!!".

