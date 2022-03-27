Coldplay Pays Tribute To 'beautiful Man' Taylor Hawkins As They Dedicate 'Everglow' To Him

Grammy award-winning band Foo Fighters' member Taylor Hawkins breathed his last at the age of 50 and the news shocked fans and the music industry. Several artists paid tribute to the late star on social media as they mounted his loss. Coldplay recently held a concert in Mexico and paid tribute to the late drummer as they took a moment to remember him and dedicated a song to him as well.

Coldplay pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin took the opportunity during the band's show to dedicate a special emotional track to the late star. The band played Everglow, which they released in 2015 and the audience switched on the flashlights on their phones and waved them in the air as they remembered the late Taylor Hawkins. According to a report by Billboard, Chris Martin spoke about Hawkins and called him a 'beautiful man' as he acknowledged the Foo Fighters as his friends and mentioned that he and the band care about them. He said, "We heard that a friend of ours in a great, great band called the Foo Fighters has passed away. We weren’t sure whether to talk about it at this concert but we have to because they’re our friends and we care about them. We feel like we should send love to the Foo Fighters because we all knew Taylor, their drummer, who was a beautiful, beautiful man, and so we’re going to play this song for the Foo Fighters."

Have a look at the tribute here

Chris martin of coldplay performing Everglow in memory of Taylor hawkins. pic.twitter.com/ExDvM9FliF — Percy 🍂 (@humanheart___) March 26, 2022

Earlier in the day, Miley Cyrus also honoured Taylor Hawkins at her concert in Brazil. At her show too, the audience switched on their flashlights and sang along with the artist as she dedicated the song Love Forever to him. Calling him her 'friend and legend', she shared a glimpse of her performance on social media.

LAST NIGHTS SHOW IN BRAZIL IS DEDICATED TO MY FRIEND & LEGEND #TAYLORHAWKINS 🦅 pic.twitter.com/jnDIWerf7X — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 27, 2022

The Foo Fighters earlier confirmed the death of Taylor Hawkins on social media as they released a statement and requested that their late bandmate's family be given privacy during this time. The statement read, "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

Image: Twitter/@MickJagger, Instagram/@coldplay