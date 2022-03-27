Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins Dies At 50; Had '10 Substances In His System' Say Authorities

Multiple Grammy award-winning rock band Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins' sudden death came as a shock to the entire entertainment industry. The band confirmed their drummer's death in a statement they released via social media. Hawkins breathed his last on Friday night, March 25, in a hotel located in the town of Chapinero in Bogota, Colombia. While his cause of death has not been revealed yet, the Columbian authorities recently revealed the drummer had 10 substances in his system at the time of his death.

As per NBCDWF, the office of the Attorney General of Colombia shared an update on the drummer's death on Saturday, March 26, via Twitter. In the tweet, the authorities confirmed the drummer had 10 substances in his system at the time of his death. A preliminary toxicology test found 10 substances in his system, including benzodiazepines, opioids, tricyclic antidepressants, THC and psychoactive compounds in marijuana. As the investigation is currently in process, the authorities did not rule on the cause of death and confirmed the results will be released once they are obtained.

Foo Fighters confirm death of their beloved drummer

Taking to their official social media handle, the members of the rock band Foo Fighters confirmed the death of their bandmate Taylor Hawkins. The Grammy award-winning band released an official statement in which they remembered Hawkins for his musical spirit. The band also asked his fans to respect the privacy of his family. Hawkins was a part of the band since 1997.

The statement read, "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

Several musicians across the world paid their heartfelt tribute to the late drummer. Miley Cyrus also announced to dedicate her next show to the late drummer via Instagram. Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker also paid his tributes to Hawkins. Taking to Instagram, Barker remembered his young days and revealed how Hawkins used to come to listen to him.

He wrote, "I don’t have the words. Sad to write this or to never see you again. I’ll never forget Laguna Beach days when I was a trash man playing in a punk rock band and you were playing with Alanis. You’d come watch me play in dive bars and be like, “kid you’re a star”. And I thought you were crazy but you gave me so much hope and determination." He added how he would miss him and the moments he spent with him.

(Image: AP)