Coldplay, Selena Gomez 'turn Their Sorrow' Into New Song 'Let Somebody Go'; WATCH

British rock band Coldplay and singer Selena Gomez have finally released their highly anticipated track Let Somebody Go. Along with the track, the band also released a music video featuring lyrics handwritten by Chris Martin and Selena Gomez. The emotional ballad is the LP song for the band’s ninth album titled Music of the Spheres.

The rock band released the LP song from their ninth album featuring Selena Gomez along with the lyrical video on October 15. The emotional ballad depicts the feeling of loving someone but realizing that it is best to let go of them. The song consists of soulful lyrics like 'All the storms we weathered/ Everything that we went through/ Now without you what on Earth am I to do?'', ''And when everything was going wrong/ You could my sorrow into song," The duo harmonizes to the lyrics ''When I called the mathematicians/And I asked them to explain/They say love is only equal to the pain.''

More on Coldplay's Music of the Spheres

The new track follows after the success of the band's previous track My Universe in collaboration with the South Korean boy band BTS. The song ended up debuting number one on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, making it BTS' sixth song to achieve the number one spot on the chart. After announcing their ninth album titled Music of the Spheres in April this year, the first track Higher Power was released on May 7.

The spaced-themed album was created after lead vocalist Chris Martin was inspired by the performance of Mos Eisley Cantana band in Star Wars and wondering how musicians would like when performing in outer space. The album is produced by Max Martin who is collaborating with the band for the first time. It is released by Parlophone in the United Kingdom and Atlantic Records in the United States.

On the other hand, Selena Gomez is currently featuring in the Only Murders in the Building alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. The first episode was released on August 31. Recently, the young actor took to her Instagram to share her excitement to shoot for season two by writing, 'New episode out today. Sad @onlymurdershulu only has 1 episode left. Can’t wait to shoot season 2!''

Image: AP