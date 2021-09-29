Coldplay X BTS: Jungkook Admits Feeling Pressured To Record In Front Of Chris Martin

On Sunday, South Korean boy band BTS released a documentary named Coldplay X BTS Inside My Universe Documentary. In the documentary, the musicians gave a detailed look at the making of their recently released song named My Universe. The video is shared on the K-pop group's official YouTube channel, Bangtan TV, and it revealed Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin was approached by the South Korean boy band over 18 months ago before the 'BTS Coldplay song' was recorded.

In the documentary, BTS' member Jungkook admitted to feeling nervous to record My Universe in front of Martin. He revealed he was worried that he will mess the BTS x Coldplay collaboration up.

Jungkook was nervous to record the BTS Coldplay song My Universe in front of Chris Martin

The newly released documentary video of BTS x Coldplay shows how Martin and BTS members- Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook recorded their single in their first collaboration. For the uninitiated, Martin jetted off to South Korea in order to record the song in person. The two globally popular bands were elated to see each other for the first time and can be seen going to a studio to record the track.

As the recording begins, BTS can be seen recording their individual parts while Martin looks on. It is at this moment when Jungkook reveals about feeling pressure to record his part. Jungkook says, "Feels like when I first debuted. Chris Martin will be directing my performance, and I’m worried I’ll mess up,” Despite being nervous, Martin was evidently impressed by his part and praised him. "Please tell JK he’s so impressive,” Martin tells the Big Hit Music staff. And when Jungkook learned about it, he yelled, "Thank you!"

Further sharing his admiration, the South Korean singer added, "I saw Chris Martin close his eyes and sing along with such a happy smile. It was a genuine look that came from his heart." Returning the favor to the group, Martin said, "I like a lot of BTS’ music, because first, it has incredible production, and often very unusual structures and different melodies to the ones I hear. You know, a song like ‘MIC Drop.’ It’s not something we could ever do. So, I admire it because it’s a different skill."

Image: Instagram/@bts.official/@chrismartin