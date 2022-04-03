Last Updated:

Coldplay's Chris Martin Has Serendipitous Encounter With Fan He Met At Hospital 6 Yrs Ago

Coldplay's vocalist Chris Martin, while performing on stage in Mexico city's Foro Sol, had a serendipitous encounter with a fan, he had last met 6 years ago.

Written By
Swati Singh
coldplay

Image: @HGM_OD/@motswt/Twitter


British rock band Coldplay's vocalist, Chris Martin, while performing on stage in Mexico city's Foro Sol, had a serendipitous encounter with a fan, he had last met six years ago.

The last time Martin had met then 16-year-old Salvador Vargas, he was promised that he would see Vargas at a Coldplay concert; the venue of the encounter six years ago was the CDMX General Hospital where Vargas was connected to a mechanical ventilator, battling Guillain-Barré syndrome-- an illness that affects the central nervous system causing muscle weakness and sometimes, even paralysis.

As per various media reports, Martin was at the CDMX to visit patients in the leukaemia ward when Vargas' mother approached the singer, informing him that her son, who was also admitted at the hospital, was a big Coldplay fan. Martin agreed to meet Salvador and the 16-year-old told the Coldplay frontman that he would make it to a Coldplay concert once he recovers. Now, six years later, Vargas was finally able to keep his promise.      

Pictures on social media show Vargas holding a placard that read: "You told me that the next time you want to see me in a concert and here I am."

(Image: @HGM_OD/Twitter)

'Sometimes we do not know the fate of our patients': Doctor who treated Salvador

Dr Morales, who treated Salvador during his ailment, shared two pictures on his Twitter handle. The first picture was from Chris Martin’s first encounter with Salvador when he was admitted to the hospital and the second one had Salvador enjoying himself at the Coldplay concert.

The doctor wrote in his tweet, "Sometimes we do not know the fate of our patients. 6 years ago Salvador was connected to a mechanical ventilator through a tracheostomy.@coldplay visited @HGM_OD and they promised each other that the next time they would see each other, it would be at a concert! fulfilled!"

The Hospital, where Vargas was being treated, also, marked the boy's special day by uploading some lovely photos online of the music enthusiast attending the concert. The post read, "Patients are the most important thing for us, when they are discharged, sometimes we do not know what their destination is or what path they will take. Thank you to all the health personnel and we also thank the patients and families for their trust."

Salvador's presence in the audience made Coldplay's Mexico tour even more memorable. The British band shared the stage with Fher, the lead singer of the Mexican rock band. Mana, and performed their hit single, Rayando El Sol.

(Image: @HGM_OD/@motswt/Twitter)

Tags: coldplay, chris martin, music
First Published:
