Cole Bennett Teases Possible Collaboration Between Eminem And Post Malone; Read

Cole Bennett, the popular music video maker who has worked with JUICE WRLD and others might have just teased a possible collaboration between Eminem and the Circles hitmaker Post Malone. He posted a cryptic Instagram story which he deleted soon after. But fans can't help but speculate that a collaboration between Eminem and Post Malone is in the books.

Cole Bennett, the music video director behind Eminem's recent hits like Godzilla and Gnat, has worked with popular names from the industry like Wiz Khalifa, J. Cole and Kanye West. The music director posted an Instagram story that was symbolically referring to a collaboration between the two icons of the Hip Hop world - Eminem and Post Malone. Cole deleted the story soon after but many were quick to click a screenshot of the same. Take a look at the screenshot of the now-deleted Instagram story posted by Cole Bennett on his official account.

According to SouthPawers, Cole Bennett's IG story featured a yellow M&M statue in the background and a yellow bat with a barbed wire design near the camera. He added two emojis to the story - one was shock face emoji and another was "shh" emoji. The barbed wire design is associated with Post Malone, because he has had a tattoo of the barbed wire fence on his forehead, and additionally, it also appeared on one of his album covers as well. As for the M&M figurine, it is often related to Eminem, for the similar-sounding names of the rapper and the candy company.

Soon the internet was buzzing with the possibility of a collaboration between the two. This comes several months after White Gold spoke about a possible Eminem and Post Malone collaboration. In his interview on Black Spider Podcast, White Gold revealed that he has a song in which he wants Eminem to collaborate with Post Malone. He called the song "personal". White Gold has previously worked with Eminem on tracks like You Gon Learn and Zeus from the deluxe version of Eminem's album Music to be Murdered By.

