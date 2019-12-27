Baba Sehgal Pays Tribute To Kushal Punjabi, Says 'he Was More Like A Younger Brother'

The news of television and Bollywood actor Kushal Punjabi's suicide has shocked fans. Many of his celebrity friends and co-workers expressed their shock and grief over his sudden death. Reportedly, the 37-year-old actor was found hanging dead at his home located in Pali Hill, Bandra, on December 27, 2019. According to the police report, he mentioned that no one should be blamed for his death, in a suicide note.

READ | Kushal Punjabi Death: Chetan Hansraj Reveals Reason Behind The TV Actor's Suicide

Kushal's close friend Karanvir Bohra broke the news on the internet and remembered the moment and spirit of him as a father and a person. In his post, Karanvir also mentioned that Kushal's smiling face has always inspired him. Whereas, other stars such as Karan Patel, Shweta Tiwari, Jay Bhanushali, Ravi Dubey, and Hiten Tejwani also paid a tribute to the actor. While expressing condolence, Baba Sehgal prayed for him and said he was more like a younger brother to him.

READ | Kushal Punjabi Death: The Actor Left Suicide Note Saying 'no One Is Responsible'

I just cannot come to the terms that Kushal is no more. Always ready to face challenges of all kinds and such an adorable father. He was a friend but more like a younger brother to me. RIP #KushalPunjabi pic.twitter.com/GZxdgp5t3A — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) December 27, 2019

Kushal Punjabi started his career as a model and dancer. He has been working in the entertainment industry for the past two decades. He marked his debut in 1995 with DD Channel's serial A Mouthful of Sky. After the success of the serial, he went on to star in many popular daily-soaps including Shhh... Phir Koi Hai and Ishq Mein Marjawan among others. Apart from TV, he was a part of a few Bollywood projects too, with stars like Farhan Akhtar, Ajay Devgn, and Salman Khan, among others. He was also a part of John Abraham and Arshad Warsi starrer Dan Dana Dan Goal.

READ | Kushal Punjabi Death: TV Actor Found Hanging At His Pali Hill Home; Suicide Note Recovered

READ | Karanvir Bohra Pens A Note On Kushal Punjabi's Untimely Demise, Says 'I'm Still In Denial'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.