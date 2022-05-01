Country Music Hall Of Famer Naomi Judd Passes Away Aged 76

American singer and actor Naomi Judd, known for her Grammy Award-winning duo The Judds with her daughter Wynonna, breathed her last on April 30, 2022. The country music singer was one of the well-known personalities in the field and her duo was also inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2021. The singer's death was confirmed by her daughters. She was 76.

Judd's daughters - Wynonna and Ashley Judd - confirmed the news of her passing away via a statement released on social media.

The statement read, "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness." "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory," she added.

Celebrities pay heartfelt tribute to the country music star

Naomi Judd's sudden death due to her disease of mental illness came as a shock to the entire music and film industry. Several celebrities paid their heartfelt tributes to the singer via social media.

Singer and actor Carrie Underwood took to her Twitter handle to pay her heartfelt tribute to the late singer. Underwood mentioned how the music industry lost a legend and wrote, "Country music lost a true legend…sing with the angels, Naomi!!!" " We’re all sending up prayers for the Judd family today…," she added.

Travis Tritt was seemingly shattered listening to the saddening news. Taking to Twitter, Tritt wrote, "This is heartbreaking news! Naomi Judd was one of the sweetest people I’ve ever known."

She further revealed how she had the honour of working with Judd in movies and musical events. "My deepest heartfelt condolences go out to her family," she added.

Actor and writer Kristen Johnson also paid her heartfelt tribute to Judd via Twitter. Johnson wrote, "I’m so sad about Naomi Judd." She further mentioned how she remembers Judd for her warmth and fun-loving nature.

She wrote, "She (Judd) was so lovely & warm & fun but the thing I remember best was how proud she was of her daughters, she talked about them the whole time." "My heart breaks for her family," she added.

Image: AP