Czech Singer Succumbs To COVID; Son Says 'Mom Didn't Believe In Bizarre Vaccine Theories'

A folk singer from the Czech Republic has passed away after 'deliberately' catching COVID-19. According to a report by BBC, Hana Horka was unvaccinated and had posted on her social media handle that she was recovering after testing positive for the deadly virus. However, she died two days later. The report suggests her son, Jan Rek said that she got infected deliberately when he and his father had already contracted the virus so that she could get a recovery pass to access certain venues.

Hana Horka dies after getting infected 'deliberately'

According to the publication, Rek and his father, who are both fully vaccinated, had contracted COVID-19 over Christmas last year. However, he said that his mother had decided not to stay away from them, and exposed herself to the virus. Her son, Rek said that she should have isolated for a week because they tested positive, however, she was with them 'the whole time.'

Reportedly, proof of vaccination or recent infection from the virus is mandatory to show in the Czech Republic in order to gain entry to many social and cultural venues, including cinemas, bars, and cafes. Jan Rek's mother, Hana was a member of one of the oldest Czech folk groups named Asonance. She wanted to contract the deadly virus so that there would be fewer restrictions on her movement, her son explained to BBC.

On her social media handle, two days before she died, the report suggests she wrote, "Now there will be theatre, sauna, a concert." On Sunday morning, the day she passed away, she had said that she was feeling better and dressed to go for a walk. However, since her back was hurting, she went to the bedroom for a rest. Her son shared that she 'choked to death in about 10 minutes'.

BBC reported even though Hana was unvaccinated, her son Jan stressed that his mother did not believe in bizarre conspiracy theories about COVID-19 vaccines. Thus, there was no point in trying to discuss the issue with her as it would just get 'too emotional'.

Furthermore, the number of COVID-19 cases in the Czech Republic reached a new daily high on Wednesday, with over 28,469 cases reported in a population of 10.7 million people. The government has also introduced new measures to combat the rapid rise in cases, which includes mandatory testing for employees, school children, and others.

Image: Twitter/@Cleavon_MD