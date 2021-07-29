DaBaby Addresses His Homophobic Comments In New Music Video: 'Apologies For Being Me'

International rapper DaBaby responded to the online backlash by netizens and accusations of being homophobic after he made insensitive comments during a live performance at Rolling Loud Miami on Sunday. He released a new video that ends with a justification message for his homophobic remarks. The message reads, "My apologies for being me, the same way you want the freedom to be you". He received backlash after telling the crowd at the event during his set that if they didn’t show up there with HIV or AIDS, and that if they weren’t involved in homosexual activities in the parking lot, they should put their cellphone lights on and put them up.

DaBaby's homophobic remarks during performance received backlash on the internet

He defended his actions in a series of 19 videos in his Instagram Stories. He said that what he does at a live show is for the audience at the live show, that it’ll never translate correctly to somebody looking at a little 5 or 6-second clip on their phone while sitting at home. He implied that the internet twisted his words and that his fans at his show, ones that were straight and a part of the community, both enjoyed.

boohooMAN condemn the use of homophobic language and confirm we will no longer be working with DaBaby.



Diversity and inclusion are part of the boohoo Groups DNA and we pride ourselves on representing the diverse customers we serve across the globe.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/C2BLYFwwaN — boohooMAN (@boohooMAN) July 28, 2021

DaBaby's songs defending his comments and insensitive remarks

The rapper also referred to these controversial comments in his self-directed video for a new song called ‘Giving What It’s Supposed to Give’. The video for the track ends with the message “Don’t Fight Hate With Hate”. This has been put in rainbow lettering. It concluded by saying, “My apologies for being me, the same way you want the freedom to be you”. During the music video the rapper also holds up a sign that says “AIDS” in sync with the lyric, “B*tch, we like AIDS, I’m on your *ss, we won’t go away”. It is presumed that this was filmed prior to the controversy over the weekend at the event.

Elton John and Dua Lipa speak out against DaBaby's homophobic remarks

A number of artists and organisations criticised DaBaby for his comment. Elton John – who founded the Elton John AIDS Foundation, put out a thread on these statements on Twitter and said, “We've been shocked to read about the HIV misinformation and homophobic statements made at a recent DaBaby show. This fuels stigma and discrimination and is the opposite of what our world needs to fight the AIDS epidemic.” He added, “Homophobic and HIV mistruths have no place in our society and industry and as musicians, we must spread compassion and love for the most marginalised people in our communities. A musician’s job is to bring people together.”

👉 HIV has affected over 70 million people globally: men, women, children and the most vulnerable people in our communities. — Elton John (@eltonofficial) July 28, 2021

Singer Dua Lipa, who had also worked with DaBaby on the song, Levitating, also addressed DaBaby's homophobic remarks and said, "I'm surprised and horrified at DaBaby's comments. I really don't recognise this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS".

👉 In America, a gay black man has a 50% lifetime chance of contracting HIV. Stigma and shame around HIV and homosexuality is a huge driver of this vulnerability. We need to break down the myths and judgements and not fuel these. — Elton John (@eltonofficial) July 28, 2021

