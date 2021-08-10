DaBaby Deletes Apology He Made To The LGBTQ+ Community After Being Removed From Festivals

Rapper DaBaby found himself embroiled in controversy after the rapper went on a homophobic rant and disrespected people with HIV/ Aids. The rappers received intense backlash and was called out by various celebs like Madonna, Dua Lipa, Elton John and more. The rapper has once again found himself on the receiving end of the backlash as he deleted the apology note that he had earlier posted on his Instagram.

DaBaby deletes his apology more from Instagram

As per a report by Rolling Stones, Rapper DaBaby has now deleted the apology note he had posted on his Instagram after his insensitive comments about HIV/ Aids people had gone viral. His apology note on Twitter is still up, but the one on Instagram has been deleted. His Twitter, apology note read "Anybody who done ever been affected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions of offending anybody. So my apologies But the LGBT community... I ain’t tripping on y’all, do you? y’all business is y’all business."

Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies 🙏🏾



But the LGBT community... I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business. — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) July 27, 2021

His now-deleted Instagram apology read "Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes. As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me -- knowing that what I needed was an education on these topics and guidance - has been challenging".

For the unversed, DaBaby came under fire for the homophobic and insensitive comments he made about HIV/Aids people at one of his performances. While trying to hype the audience he said "If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of the deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up."

Kanye West and other festivals drop DaBaby

Soon after DaBaby went on a homophobic rant and disrespected people with HIV/ Aids, many music festivals dropped him from their list of performers. Kanye West was the most recent celeb to remove DaBaby from his song. Nah Nah Nah song of Kanye West featuring DaBaby was removed by Kanye West from various streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal. Dua Lipa who collaborated with the Rapper for the sing Levitating also called him out. Madonna took to her Instagram and criticized DaBaby, she wrote "A message to DaBaby - if you’re going to make hateful remarks to the LGBTQ+ community about HIV/AIDS then know your facts."

