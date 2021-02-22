Daft Punk Confirms Their Split After 28 Years, Fans Heartbroken After Watching 'Epilogue'

Daft Punk, the popular French electronic music duo behind hits such as Get Lucky and Instant Crush, have announced their retirement after 28 years of their formation. The longtime publicist of the duo -- Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter -- officially confirmed the break up to Variety and declined to provide further details.

Daft Punk released an eight-minute-long video ''Epilogue'' on their YouTube channel on Monday. The clip features the duo, regarded as one of the most influential groups to emerge in the last three decades, walking around the desert, in their familiar space helmets and leather jackets. Then, one of the members looks at the other, removes his jacket, and reveals an energy pack on the back. The other touches a button on the pack. The first member walks away quickly and then explodes.

Fans around the world were shattered with this news. One user wrote, "This song is ending, but their stories will never end.", the other wrote, "Daft Punk 1993-2021. What an incredible influence they had in the world of music." Another fan wrote, "I’m absolutely heartbroken. These guys changed what electronic music meant to the world. Revolutionized modern dance music .I was literally one of their biggest fans. Their music kept me going and brought me back to life, essentially. End of the Line."

Daft Punk launched their debut album 'Homework' in 1997, which went on to become a dance music phenomenon, featuring singles Around the World and Da Funk.

They also went on to provide the soundtrack for the 2010 sci-fi film Tron: Legacy. Get Lucky, the lead single of their 2013 album ''Random Access Memory'', was a runaway hit and won the Grammy Award for the best album the following year.

In 2016, Daft Punk gained their first number one on the Billboard Hot 100 with the song Starboy, a collaboration with The Weeknd.

I'll miss these two robots. Thanks Guy and Thomas for the years of innovative and amazing music. #daftpunk pic.twitter.com/SeIjx2ndAU — Garza likes tacos 🌮 (@r3c0n54) February 22, 2021

Thank you Daft Punk for all of your incredible music and inspiration in my life ❤️ — LuLu Hakusho (@itslushlu) February 22, 2021

NO!!! DAFT PUNK! Why? — Dan Carrillo Levy (@DanFilm) February 22, 2021

Daft Punk calling it quits is my Kim/Kanye divorce — Aaron Michael Marsh (@AaronMMarsh) February 22, 2021

