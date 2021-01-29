Will Daft Punk Perform Along With The Weeknd During Super Bowl 2021 Half-time Show?

On Sunday, February 7, the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will battle it out in Super Bowl LV for the right to call themselves champions of the 2020 NFL season. However, reports have suggested that iconic music duo 'Daft Punk' might feature along with 'The Weeknd' during the Super Bowl LV half-time show. The French musicians became a trend on social media after a leak revealed the list of songs that 'The Weeknd' will perform on the show.

Daft Punk at Super Bowl 2021? The Weeknd's leaked song list for Super Bowl's 30-minute halftime show

According to a report by GQ Mexico, electronic music duo of 'Daft Punk' might make a special appearance during the Super Bowl's half-time show. The news publication shared a tweet that contains a purported tracklist for The Weeknd's half-time performance and if contained songs which were featured superstars including Ariana Grande, Kendrick Lamar as well as Daft Punk. Here is the tracklist of the 18 songs that will be performed by The Weekend during the half-time show:

The Weeknd will release a greatest hits album, ’The Highlights’, ahead of his #SuperBowl performance.



It features 18 tracks, including smash hits, “Can’t Feel My Face”, “Starboy”, & “Blinding Lights”, as well as collaborations from Ariana Grande, Kendrick Lamar and Daft Punk. pic.twitter.com/mX575FcFvJ — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) January 27, 2021

1. Save Your Tears

2. Blinding Lights

3. In Your Eyes

4. Can't Feel My Face

5. I Feel It Coming ft. Daft Punk

6. Starboy ft. Daft Punk

7. Pray For Me ft. Kendrick Lamar

8. Heartless

9. Often

10. The Hills

11. Call Out My Name

12. Die For You

13. Earned It

14. Love Me Harder ft. Ariana Grande

15. Acquainted

16. Wicked Games

17. The Morning

18. After Hours

In November, it was revealed that three-time Grammy Award-winning superstar 'The Weeknd' will headline the half-time show for Super Bowl LV. While 'Daft Punk' has accompanied the Canadian singer in the songs "I feel it coming" and "Starboy", fans on social media have been led to believe that the French music duo might make an appearance at the Super Bowl 2021 half-time show along with 'The Weeknd'.

Daft Punk are no strangers to performing at the big stage and stole the show with their memorable outing at the 2017 Grammy Awards. Other artists that are rumoured to feature during the show include - Kendrick Lamar (Pray For Me) and Ariana Grande (Love Me Harder).

Image Credits - edm.com