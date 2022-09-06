Paramount+ earlier announced the Taylor Hawkins' Tribute Concert where the music industry was set to gather and honour the late Foo Fighters member who passed away at the age of 50. According to Entertainment Tonight, as the concert was recently held at the Wembley Arena in London, Hawkins' bandmates Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Chris Sheflett, and Rami Jaffee set the stage on fire as they performed Times Like These. As the audience cheered for the band and sang along, Grohl broke down in the middle of their performance while remembering the late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

As the Taylor Hawkins tribute show was recently held in London, it witnessed numerous fans attending the concert while cheering for the band members performing on stage. As the band members performed Times Like These, Dave Grohl, one of the band members got emotional and broke into tears mid-song as he honoured the late Foo Fighters’ drummer. On witnessing it, the audience made an attempt to calm him down by cheering for him

On the other hand, he addressed the crowd by stating that they gathered to celebrate life, the music, and the love of their dear friend, their bandmate Taylor Hawkins and added that those who knew him personally would know that no one else could make him smile or laugh or dance or sing like he could.

While addressing the crowd, he said, “Ladies and gentlemen, tonight we've gathered here to celebrate the life, the music, and the love of our dear friend, our bandmate, our brother Taylor Hawkins. For those of you who knew him personally, you know that no one else could make you smile or laugh or dance or sing like he could. And for those of you that admired him from afar, I'm sure you've all felt the same thing. So tonight, we've gathered with family and his closest friends, his musical heroes and greatest inspirations, to bring you a gigantic f***ing night for a gigantic f***ing person. So, sing. And dance. And laugh. And cry and f****ing scream and make some f---ing noise, so he can hear us right now," he said. "'Cause you know what? It's going to be a long f***ing night, right? Are you ready?"

Oh my Goodness. I love Dave Grohl so damn much. What a wonderful man. What a real man. What a tribute. The raw emotion.

I love this band. So. Much.

Times like these. #FooFighters @foofighters #taylorhawkinstribute #TaylorHawkins pic.twitter.com/1bGstvCXes — Cheryl Swift (@DuchessofRnR) September 3, 2022

On the other hand, it was overwhelming to watch Shane Hawkins, Taylor Hawkins's son playing the drums at the concert. Apart from the Foo Fighters, other guests who attend the tribute show included musicians namely Travis Barker, Martin Chambers, Stewart Copeland, Josh Freese, Violet Grohl, Justin Hawkins, James Gang, Brian Johnson, Kesha, Luke Spiller, and Lars Ulrich.

Image: Twitter/@duchessofrnr