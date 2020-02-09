David Bowie, Madonna, And Other Revolutionary Artists Of The 80s 

The 80s was a huge decade with a variety of content in terms of music and entertainment. 80s artists are still widely popular across the globe. From David Bowie to Madonna, the artists were at the peak of their stardom during this period. These artists’ music videos also revolutionised the music industry. Let’s take a look at some of the best artists from the 80s:

Madonna

Madonna is a renowned American singer, songwriter, actress who was referred to as the ‘queen of pop’ during the 80s. The singer is known for her flamboyant stage persona and distinctive vocals. Her work has been praised by music critics. Madonna is often cited as an influence by other artists. The 80s was the time when she rose to fame and released several iconic albums including global bestsellers Like a Virgin (1984) and True Blue (1986) as well as Grammy Award winners Ray of Light (1998) and Confessions on a Dance Floor (2005).

Michael Jackson

Known as the 'King of Pop', Michael Jackson is considered to be one of the greatest artists of the 80s. He is widely credited with breaking racial barriers in music. Jackson continues to be regarded as one of the most revered entertainers in music history.

Guns N' roses

Guns N' Roses is an American hard rock band from Los Angeles, California, formed in 1985. The band comprised of vocalist Axl Rose, lead guitarist Slash, rhythm guitarist Izzy Stradlin, bassist Duff McKagan, and drummer Steven Adler. Their popular songs like Sweet Child O’ Mine and November Rain became insanely popular among the audience. The current lineup consists of Rose, Slash, McKagan, keyboardist Dizzy Reed, guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer and keyboardist Melissa Reese. The band’s rebelliousness drew a lot of attention and set a unique style among the fans.

David Bowie

David Bowie was a renowned English singer-songwriter and actor. He was a leading figure in the music industry and is considered one of the most influential musical artists of the 20th century. Bowie was acclaimed by critics and contemporary musicians of his time, particularly for his innovative work during the 1970s and 1980s. He reached the commercial peak with Let’s Dance in 1983. Bowie died in January 2016 after a long battle with cancer.

