Madonna Cancels Show 45 Minutes Prior To Its Opening, Leaves Fans Fuming In Lisbon

Madonna cancelled another one of her tour dates in Lisbon from her Madame X tour. But fans were in for a shock when Madonna cancelled the tour 45 minutes before the concert was about to start. Read on to know more details about this story.

Madonna cancels show 45 minutes before its start

Madonna is currently busy on a world tour. But the 61-year-old pop star has cancelled several shows from her tour. The major reason for this cancellation is cited to be her health.

Recently, Madonna took to Instagram and announced that she is cancelling her show in Lisbon. In her Instagram post, Madonna thanked her fans in Lisbon for turning up for the concert. She then went on to apologise for the fact that she had to cancel her show.

In this Instagram post, Madonna also cited the reason for the cancellation of the show. In her post, Madonna said that she must listen to her body and rest, thus indicating health reasons for the cancellation of the show. Check out her entire Instagram post here.

But this cancellation of Madonna’s show took place 45 minutes prior to the pop star’s expected appearance on the stage. The ticket holders for the January 19 show received an email at 19:45. This email mentioned that Madonna will not be appearing on stage at 20:30 as it was planned and informed previously. This cancellation left several fans fuming and they even commented about the same on Madonna’s post. Take a look.

The Madame X tour previously had 93 concerts in its official announcement. 56 concerts in North America and 37 concerts in Europe. But now, the concert number has been reduced to 86. During one of her concerts in San Francisco that was a part of her Madame X tour, Madonna had mentioned having a "bad knee" and also mentioned having a torn ligament.

Image Courtesy: Madonna Instagram

