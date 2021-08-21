Demi Lovato Marks 29th Birthday By Releasing 'Melon Cake' Music Video; WATCH

Singer and Actor Demi Lovato is ringing their 29th birthday today. On the special occasion, Lovato has released the music video of Melon Cake. The latest track comes from their seventh studio album, Dancing with the Devil... The Art of Starting Over. The star announced the happy news on her official Instagram handle.

Demi Lovato's new music video Melon Cake released

On Demi Lovato's birthday, many of their fans and followers are delighted as the singer has released their new music video. On the photo-sharing site, Lovato dropped a snippet of the video honouring their birthday. As for the caption, the singer and actor wrote, "No more melon cakes on birthdays 🍉🎂 29, I'm here today and I'm happy you are too. My video for '#MELONCAKE' is out now exclusively on @facebook."

The short video begins with Lovato taking a young girl to a bakery where she usually buys her a birthday cake. It then changes to a frame that features the singer in a black jumpsuit, jacket, and cowboy hat singing along to their liberating lyrics. The music video is brought to life by rainbow visuals and eccentric background dancers.

Demi Lovato's new music video is helmed by Hannah Lux Davis. Before announcing the joyful news to her Instafam, the singer had posted a video on IG story. She can be seen getting their hair and makeup done. Sharing the same, the star wrote, "dropping something special on Facebook today."

The singer's Instagram is flooded with birthday wishes from their celebrity friends such as Sam Smith, Nikita Dragun, and Valerie Loureda. Many fans and followers also rushed to drop their heartfelt wishes. Renee Rouleau commented, "You deserve alllllll the sprinkles and joy with your birthday cake! To hell with the #meloncake days. HBD, Leo! Let it roar!!" Dave Osokow wrote, "Luv ya buds and hope you are having an incredible day….looking forward to u dominating another year! Feliz Cumpleaños!" Logan Henderson added, "Happy birthday beautiful!" Iskra chipped in, "Enjoy every single bite my love ❤️ sending you love today and always."

Furthermore, Lovato came out as non-binary publicly in the month of May on their podcast named 4D with Demi Lovato. The singer also changed their pronouns to they/them to represent their 'fluidity.

IMAGE: AP