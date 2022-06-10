Demi Lovato's New Single 'Skin Of My Teeth' Is All About Struggles Of Addiction; Watch

Demi Lovato, who is among the notable American singers and songwriters has recently treated fans with the first single of their full-rock era titled, Skin of My Teeth. The song arrived on streaming services on Friday, June 10. The song's lyrical references are related to their struggle with drug addiction and how it affected their mental health.

Demi Lovato's new single Skin of My Teeth out

Demi Lovato’s new single perfectly captures their struggle with addiction. The guitar-heavy track gives a unique twist to the new era of pop-punk and Lovato’s power-packed voice perfectly complemented the song's lyrics. The song features Demi sitting in a bathtub donning a white coloured top.

"I’m alive by the skin of my teeth/ I survived when it got harder to breathe/ God d–n it I just wanna be free," a part of the song's lyrics stated. Lovato continues over high-voltage guitar with the lines, "I’m just trying to keep my head above water/ I’m your son and I’m your daughter/ I’m your mother I’m your father/ I’m just a product of the problem.”

Watch the full song here:

For the unversed, the song Skin of My Teeth is produced by Warren 'Oak' Felder, while the lyrics are penned down by Lovato, Alex Niceforo, Keith Sorrells, Laura Veltz, and Lil Aaron. Moreover, earlier in January 2022, Lovato teased a new era of music as they posted a photo with the caption "a funeral for my pop music."

Demi Lovato opens up about their mental health

As per the reports of WomensHealthMag.com, the singer earlier opened up about their mental health issues, and bipolar struggles and stated that it was important to be vocal about the same. They said, "It’s a passion of mine—mental health advocacy—and I’ve decided to partner up with Be Vocal because it’s something that’s really powerful when it comes to not only informing people about what mental illness is, but also what you can do to get help. It’s possible to live well, feel well, and also find happiness with bipolar disorder or any other mental illness they’re struggling with."

Image: Instagram/@ddlovato