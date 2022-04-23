Demi Lovato Gets Emotional As They Tease New Album 'Happy Ending'; 'It's My Absolute Best'

Demi Lovato, who is among the notable American singers and songwriters, is gearing up for the release of their upcoming eighth studio album. The singer recently teased the same along with a new song taking to their social media handles. They even expressed their heartfelt reaction to the release of their new album and mentioned how emotional it was for them.

Demi Lovato teases their new song Happy Ending

Demi Lovato recently took to their official Instagram handle and shared a note about their upcoming album and the new song titled Happy Ending. In the note, they also teased the release of their upcoming eighth studio album and revealed how they got emotional listening to the same, and added how proud they were of it. Adding to it, they also stated that the album was their absolute best yet and was representative of where they started and who they were at present. Stating further about the song Happy Ending, they revealed a day ago how they wrote this song in an incredibly dark place while feeling grateful for no longer being in that low, cold, and lonely place anymore. While concluding their note, they expressed their excitement about the release of the album and stated that they cannot wait for everyone to hear the song.

They wrote, "Getting emotional listening to my new album because I'm so proud of it It's my absolute best yet and so representative of me, where I started and who I am today Yesterday I posted a song called Happy Ending and even tho I wrote this in an incredibly dark place I'm so grateful that I'm no longer in that low, cold and lonely place. I'm sure that no matter what happens in my life.. my happy ending is never having to fall into old habits again I can't wait for everyone to hear I love you all" (sic)

On the other hand, as per WomensHealthMag.com, the singer earlier opened up about their mental health issues, and bipolar struggles and stated that it was important to be vocal about the same. They said, "It’s a passion of mine—mental health advocacy—and I’ve decided to partner up with Be Vocal because it’s something that’s really powerful when it comes to not only informing people about what mental illness is, but also what you can do to get help. It’s possible to live well, feel well, and also find happiness with bipolar disorder or any other mental illness they’re struggling with.”

Image: Instagram/@ddlovato