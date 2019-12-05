Demi Lovato's Cryptic Post Leaves Netizens Confused About Her Upcoming Song

Demi Lovato is ending 2019 on a happy note. It has been a great year for the singer reportedly after she has made significant progress in her personal life. Demi Lovato is trying to do something creative and out of the box by testing and trying new things. Taking to Instagram, Demi Lovato enchanted her fans and followers by giving hints about dropping a new music video soon. Demi Lovato who was in controversy last year for her drug overdose hasn’t shared a video after the incident. The post shared by the singer consisted of a plain black image and the caption said it all to her fans and followers.

Fans and followers of Demi Lovato have been desperately waiting for the release of her new music. The cryptic post made her fans confused because on her story she put an upside smile emoji saying “Don’t believe the rumours”. Demi Lovato’s fans and followers are confused whether she will actually drop a music video or not. Fans are also wondering that if Demi is teasing her fans and hinting that “Don’t believe the rumours” might be the name of her music video.

A few days ago, Demi Lovato has also shared pictures of her from the recording studio on her story. Demi Lovato will also be reportedly seen as a guest in Will and grace, apart from singing. This year has been a momentous year for Demi Lovato and has also marked one year of sobriety and slowly moving towards new assignments, developments and life ventures. She is reportedly dating Austin Wilson and is happy with him. Their social media PDA is a proof of the same.

