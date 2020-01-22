Dhinchak Pooja Says She Is Making Music In New Post; Trolls 'thank Her' For The Warning

Dhinchak Pooja is among the few stars who have risen to fame from YouTube and made a name for themselves in our everyday life. The singer is known for her cringe pop songs and the constant trolling that she receives. However, the singer doesn’t seem to fathom with all the hate she receives and rather continues to do what she is best at.

Dhinchak Pooja reveals she is "making music" in new post; Twitterati say 'thanks for the warning'

Recently she took to social media to announce the release of her new song. The singer was seen in all funky attire in a recording studio. Dhinchak Pooja sported a red cap along with a white sweatshirt and captioned the image as making music. Hours after she posted the photograph the trolls came in with their criticism.

The post received several comments from followers of the saying thanks for the warning, please no, etc. The singer became infamous on the internet after she released a few songs, and she has now been classified into cringe genre by listeners. Several YouTube creators have ranked on trending on YouTube by simply roasting her. Meme pages and internet trolls often use her images as templates for memes.

Despite all of the negativity, Pooja seems in no mood to slow down or to quit making quizzes. Pooja has not yet mentioned a date for her upcoming song but has definitely created a buzz among her followers. She recently made headlines when she realised her new song which did not get as popular as her earlier cringe hits.

