Bigg Boss 13: Kanwar Dhillon Trolls Mahira Sharma By Comparing Her With Dhinchak Pooja

Bigg Boss 13 has garnered a massive fan base because of the ugly fights, drama, yelling and entertainment. It has become more controversial than all the previous seasons of the show. Bigg Boss 13 has witnessed major twists like Salman Khan washing utensils and cleaning toilets. It has made fans glued to their television screens.

Bigg Boss 13 has become a mass entertainer and has been creating a buzz on social media for a long time. Every day new hashtags related to Bigg Boss 13 trends on Twitter. Not only fans, but Bigg Boss 13 has also seen celebrities supporting and rooting for their favourite contestants in the house.

Twitter has seen one section support their favourite contestant, whereas the other section trolling them. Taking to Twitter, even Kanwar Dhillon has trolled one of the contestants of the Bigg Boss 13 house. In his tweet, Kanwar Dhillon can be seen comparing Mahira Sharma to Dhinchak Pooja. Kanwar Dhillon mentioned that how Mahira and Pooja’s voice is irritating in his tweet.

Have a look at Kanwar Dhillon’s tweet here:

This Mahira sharma reminds me of Dhinchak Pooja with her mouth and talks..Irritating aawaz,bakwaas baatein & never makes sense!! Pls isko nikaalo yaar,paras itna bura toh nahi tha apni choice main.Bach jaa bhai!! Waqt hai ab bhi..Shehnaz wins today!🤣#justsaying #BB13 #BiggBoss — Kanwar Dhillon (KD) (@kanwardhilon) January 9, 2020

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, And Mahira Sharma Face Wrath Of 'Bigg Boss'

Here’s how fans reacted:

Did u see him talk to #ShehnaazGilll For bhi vo bhai hai to bhai our bhai needs to be reconsidered — Kunal Pandit (@Itskunalogy) January 9, 2020

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13: The Fight Is On! Shehenaaz Gill Refuses To Save Mahira Sharma

Totally wrong hi hai woh..Pehli baar thodi kiya hai usne! Ive never sided him in the show because i dont like his game at all..Mahira ke aade main rehke aur siddharth ke piche ghuske game khelra hai aur kya! And he doesnt respect women,that makes me even more sick as a viewer. — Kanwar Dhillon (KD) (@kanwardhilon) January 9, 2020

ALSO READ| Dhinchak Pooja Is Back With Another Cringe-worthy Song 'Nache Jab Kudi Dilli Di', Watch Here

About actor Kanwar Dhillon

Kanwar Dhillon is an Indian television actor. He made his television debut by playing the role of an antagonist in the show Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha. His notable work includes Piya Rangrezz, Ek Aastha AisiBhee, Hum Hain Na and more.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13: Ex-contestant Shefali Bagga Calls Mahira Sharma 'Brainless' Without Paras

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.