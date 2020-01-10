The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Kanwar Dhillon Trolls Mahira Sharma By Comparing Her With Dhinchak Pooja

Television News

Taking to Twitter, even Kanwar Dhillon has trolled Mahira Sharma of the Bigg Boss 13 house. Read on to know more about what he tweeted and how fans reacted.

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 has garnered a massive fan base because of the ugly fights, drama, yelling and entertainment. It has become more controversial than all the previous seasons of the show. Bigg Boss 13 has witnessed major twists like Salman Khan washing utensils and cleaning toilets. It has made fans glued to their television screens.

Bigg Boss 13 has become a mass entertainer and has been creating a buzz on social media for a long time. Every day new hashtags related to Bigg Boss 13 trends on Twitter. Not only fans, but Bigg Boss 13 has also seen celebrities supporting and rooting for their favourite contestants in the house.

Twitter has seen one section support their favourite contestant, whereas the other section trolling them. Taking to Twitter, even Kanwar Dhillon has trolled one of the contestants of the Bigg Boss 13 house. In his tweet, Kanwar Dhillon can be seen comparing Mahira Sharma to Dhinchak Pooja. Kanwar Dhillon mentioned that how Mahira and Pooja’s voice is irritating in his tweet.

Have a look at Kanwar Dhillon’s tweet here:

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, And Mahira Sharma Face Wrath Of 'Bigg Boss'

Here’s how fans reacted:

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13: The Fight Is On! Shehenaaz Gill Refuses To Save Mahira Sharma

ALSO READ| Dhinchak Pooja Is Back With Another Cringe-worthy Song 'Nache Jab Kudi Dilli Di', Watch Here

About actor Kanwar Dhillon

Kanwar Dhillon is an Indian television actor. He made his television debut by playing the role of an antagonist in the show Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha. His notable work includes Piya Rangrezz, Ek Aastha AisiBhee, Hum Hain Na and more.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13: Ex-contestant Shefali Bagga Calls Mahira Sharma 'Brainless' Without Paras

 

 

Published:
