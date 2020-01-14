Dhvani Bhanushali's Latest Romantic Track 'Na Ja Tu' Tops The Charts, Watch Video

Pop sensation Dhvani Bhanushali is back with a bang in the new sad romantic song Na Ja Tu which was released earlier last week. The video song has been received with a lot of praise by all her fans and has been trending on YouTube with over 1.3 million views within 3 days of its release. The soft number is a break-up track, although with a different story and an unexpected ending.

In the video of over three minutes, the song tells a beautiful and heartbreaking story of two people in love, who had shared a common ambition ever since childhood that they would grow old together. The plot of the video is about the duo coming of age and growing apart from each other. The song speaks about self-love, individual dreams and aspirations and not only about heartbreak. It highlights the importance of following your dreams.

The video of the song has been shot at exotic locations in Gujarat like Rann of Kutch and Mandvi beach with Dhvani's resplendent looks throughout the video. The singer has been gathering rave reviews for the two singles that she had released in 2019. While Leja Re got immense love and appreciation, Vaaste climbed the charts and remained at the top spot for months. She also turned out to be the youngest singer to hit the billion mark in a year with her songs.

For those unaware, Dhvani Bhanushali is the daughter of the marketing president of T-Series, Vinod Bhanushali. Na Ja Tu is T-Series' first single of 2020 featuring Dhvani Bhanushali and Gurjiwan Sekhon in the video. The song is sung by Dhvani Bhanushali, composed and penned by Tanishk Bagchi. The beautiful video is directed by Sumit Dutt.

Take a look at the song:

