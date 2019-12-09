Ranveer Singh Finds A Fan In Dhvani Bhanushali, The Singer Says His 'aura Is Majestic'

Ranveer Singh does not only hold a fan following outside the industry but also has a massive fan following within the Bollywood spectrum. One of the popular singers, Dhvani Bhanushali, who sparked a flurry of singing with her dance covers and music albums, was caught in a fan-moment with Ranveer Singh. Not only one, but Dhvani clicked many selfies with the Simmba actor and shared them on her social media handle. Dhvani could not stop talking about Ranveer.

Ranveer Singh pouts with singer Dhvani Bhanushali

On December 9, Dhvani Bhanushali took to her Instagram to share her pictures with Ranveer Singh. The two sat next to each other for an awards night, and Dhvani took this as an opportunity to get clicked with the actor. In the first picture, Ranveer and Dhvani are all smiles, whereas the next shows Ranveer’s signature quirky side. The duo can be seen pouting and striking a pose for a selfie. Sharing about her sheer happiness, Dhvani Bhanushali wrote “Mann mein solid ladoo phootaaa”. She also added that when Ranveer narrated a speech, post winning an award, it brought in lots of inspiration her way. Furthermore, she revealed that she could have just cried, as Ranveer already knew her name. Have a look at Dhvani’s fan-moment with superstar Ranveer Singh.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for his upcoming flick titled 83’ alongside his beloved wife Deepika Padukone. The actor announced his new venture Jayesh Bhai Jordaar on December 4. On the other hand, most of Dhvani Bhanushali’s songs have hit massive views online. Her famous song Leja Re garnered pouring love from the audience. The song was also reported to be a go-to wedding fusion in December 2018. Listen to some of her latest albums.

