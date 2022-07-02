Did BTS Member V Make Cameo In J-Hope's Music Video 'MORE'? ARMY Has Proof

BTS’ J-Hope is the first member of the popular band to release a solo album after they announced their decision to go on a hiatus. The 28-year-old rapper has been releasing teasers and concept photos of his album Jack in the Box which is set to be fully released on July 15. The album’s first track and music video More was released on July 2, and the song and its video gained immense love. From the meaningful lyrics to the bold concept of the music video, fan wrote that they can’t wait for the full album release.

However, a talking point amid the hype for the video was about fans claiming BTS member V had a cameo in the music video. From the man’s hair to his open-toe sandals, the ARMY asserted the person’s resemblance to V.

ARMY'S Proof of V’s Cameo in More Video

Many fans noticed a man standing in the back beside a desk talking to someone, and claimed that he resembled the 26-year-old vocalist. Even though the appearance was just for a few seconds, fans spotted the rumoured V-lookalike.

Fans claimed the clip of the man zoomed in with his hair, clothes, open-toe sandals and body posture was just like their idol. V often is spotted wearing open-toe sandals at airports and other places. The singer was also seen wearing a T-shirt, grey sweater vest and black pants in one of the episodes of BTS In The Soop standing next to J-Hope, similar to the outfit the man was wearing in the music video.

One Twitter user also shared that their nephew was present during the shoot of the More music video and he saw V arriving on the sets and playing the role. The rumoured cameo excited fans and made them speculate, though it isn’t confirmed yet that the man indeed is V.

It would not be the first time when BTS members supported each other by appearing in music videos. Previously, Suga’s solo Daechwita had the cameos of Jin and Jungkook, which was adored by fans. ARMY is hoping their claim of V’s cameo in J-Hope’s More music video turns out to be true as they love seeing the love and support among the members, especially after the band’s hiatus.