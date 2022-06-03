Did BTS Plan To Visit India In 2020 Before COVID Pandemic? Here's All You Need To Know

The South Korean boy band BTS rose to international fame and took the world by storm with their chartbusters and moves. The two times Grammy-nominated band has broken several records with their music. They enjoy one of the largest fan bases, known as BTS fan ARMY, across the globe. The band's every concert is jam-packed with the audience grooving to their songs. While the band resumed their live shows back in November 2021, they recently revealed they had a tour planned in 2020, before the pandemic, in which one of their stops was Mumbai, India.

BTS members recently had a conversation with Spotify about their live shows. The band revealed how they embarked on a fulfilling journey in 2020 as they released various smash hits, including ON and their first English-language song Dynamite. However, many of their plans came to an end due to the COVID-19 pandemic that hit the world. The band revealed they had an entire Map Of Soul tour planned with various stops across different countries, including India.

RM mentioned they wanted to travel to various continents and said, "After ON, our goal was to go on a tour for a year travelling several countries in other continents like Australia." Jungkook further added how they had to call off their tour due to the global pandemic. RM added they were planning to go to various countries and said, "We were planning on going to Barcelona, South America, and India." When he said "India," other members added, "We planned to go to Mumbai."

“This Is @BTS_twt” playlist on Spotify has been updated with a new clip



“After ‘ON’ our goal was to go on tour for a year traveling several countries in other continents like Australia..Barcelona, South America, India..And then the pandemic began.” 🥺 pic.twitter.com/dNOz94zQ1T — BTS Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) June 3, 2022

Indian BTS ARMY react to band's cancelled concert in Mumbai

Soon after the band's clip was out on social media, Indian fans of BTS could not keep calm and expressed their views on the same via Twitter. An Indian fan penned, "OH MY GOD BTS HAD PLANNED INDIA (MUMBAI) AS A TOUR STOP IN 2020 YALL," while another wrote, "OMG I feel so special right now. The fact that they were planning to spend their debut day with us Indians in Mumbai... They love us so much. I hope they finally decide to come to India again for their Proof Tour #BTS9thAnniversary #Bts_proof I'M SO HAPPY."

Many fan pages also hoped the band would soon come to India for its concert. A fan page wrote, "Indian ARMYs, how are you feeling knowing @BTS_twt were planning to come to India (Mumbai) in 2020 as part of Map Of The Soul World Tour? This means it's time to start saving for our dream concert (if you haven't yet) which can possibly happen anytime soon."

OH MY GOD BTS HAD PLANNED INDIA (MUMBAI) AS A TOUR STOP IN 2020 YALL pic.twitter.com/sfRGe8JH4t — shreya (@bisonyeondan) June 3, 2022

OMG I feel so special right now. The fact that they were planning to spend their debut day with us Indians in Mumbai... They love us so much. I hope they Finally decide to come to India again for their Proof Tour 💜 #BTS9thAnniversary #Bts_proof I'M SO HAPPY @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/RD60PzdCGW — Pluvieux⁷ ⟬⟭ PROOF is YET TO COME ⟭⟬ (@l_Pluvieux_l) June 3, 2022

Indian ARMYs, how are you feeling knowing @BTS_twt were planning to come to India (Mumbai) in 2020 as part of Map Of The Soul World Tour?😭😆🤯

This means it's time to start saving for our dream concert (if you haven't yet) which can possibly happen anytime soon🥺💜 pic.twitter.com/5Cd4I5vaZ7 — IST×BTS⟭⟬⁷💜🇮🇳 | Indian Streaming Fanbase (@istxbts) June 3, 2022

NO WAITTTTT

WTFFFFFFF

DID I JUST SAW

DID I READ RIGHT

INDIA AND MUMBAI

BTS TOUR IN INDIA pic.twitter.com/yRnfodCUzq — Min Riya⁷🐱🍊 (@minriya18) June 3, 2022

Image: Twitter/@bts_bighit