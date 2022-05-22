Did BTS' Suga's 'Proof Of Inspiration' Tease Band's New Music Video? Find Out Here

The fan favourite and two-time Grammy nominee South Korean band BTS is currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming album Proof. The band's three-disc anthology album will depict the journey of the band and consist of a compilation of 48 tracks, which will also include their hit singles. While the band and its managing company Bighit Music are involved in the promotions of the forthcoming album, they recently dropped a new video titled Proof Of Inspiration featuring Suga. While fans are growing restless waiting for the release of their album, they recently spotted a glimpse of the band's possible new music video.

The official Twitter handle of Bighit Music recently dropped a new video of rapper Suga, in which he talked about some songs from the upcoming album and also the group's musical spectrum. The band member revealed that he chose Trivia: Seesaw and BTS CYpher PT.3: Killer for the upcoming album Proof.

In the clip, the That That singer said, "I picked two songs in completely contrasting styles. They’re Trivia: Seesaw, which is relatively calm and BTS Cypher PT.3: Killer (Feat. Supreme Boi) which is more powerful and full of energy. I wonder what sort of songs I can come up with ranging between these polar opposite songs. It’s fun and meaningful to come up with ideas for expanding my musical spectrum." ""I think that always challenging myself with no limits in the musical spectrum is who I am and who BTS is. I guess my music and BTS’ music that are the products of these thoughts and ideas are our Proof," Suga added.

BTS' ARMY reacts to a glimpse from Proof Of Inspiration

While Suga spoke about the upcoming album in the background, a slideshow of images was being shown in the video. One of the segments of the video featured Suga and RM standing in front of mics as they seemingly performed with a live band in a desert. The BTS fan Army was quick enough to spot the image and speculate it was a glimpse from the band's new music video. Here is how BTS ARMY reacted to the video and shared stills from the clip.

