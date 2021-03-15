Last Updated:

Did BTS Win A Grammy 2021? Here's All You Need To Know About BTS At Grammys

Did BTS win a Grammy 2021? This question is bugging several music lovers since the K-pop group's hit single Dynamite broke several records since its release.

BTS delivered their biggest hit with the song Dynamite. The K-pop group’s song Dynamite helped them rule music charts for several months. Moreover, BTS was also nominated at this year’s Grammys due to this chart-topping single. But did BTS win a Grammy 2021? Find out below.

Did BTS win a Grammy 2021?

BTS’ performance at the Grammys was one of the most anticipated performances of the year. The K-pop group performed their smash-hit Dynamite at the Grammys 2021 and were even won their first-ever nomination for the same. BTS was nominated in the Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance for their song Dynamite.

Other nominees in this category included Taylor Swift and Bon Iver for their song exile, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga for Rain On Me, Justin Bieber and Quavo for Intentions, and J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy for Un Dia (One Day). Unfortunately for BTS, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande took home the Grammy award in this category for their hit single, Rain On Me.

BTS ARMY trends #Scammys after K-pop group gets snubbed

The K-pop group’s fandom a.k.a. ARMY did not accept BTS defeat well. Soon the #Scammys began trending on social media. Many ARMY members were quick to claim that the Grammys used the K-pop group due to their huge fanbase and to garner views for the award night. Some fans were even shocked that BTS lost the award when their song was more popular than the rest. Take a look at some of these reactions to BTS’ snub at the 2021 Grammys here.

BTS’ historic 2021 Grammys performance

As mentioned earlier, BTS performed their hit single Dynamite at the 2021 Grammys. The septet was not present in Los Angeles during the ceremony but chose to perform their gig from Seoul. BTS is now the first Korean pop performance to ever perform for the Grammys. For their Dynamite performance, BTS recreated the Grammy stage in Seoul and ended their performance with a rooftop view of South Korea’s capital. For their performance, BTS chose to dress up in white, orange, mustard, and black for this performance.

 

 

