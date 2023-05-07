Did Ed Sheeran Refuse To Perform At King Charles III's Coronation? Singer Clears The Air

Ed Sheeran recently explained the reason behind him not performing at King Charles III'S coronation. It was previously reported that the singer-songwriter was invited to perform at the event but turned down the offer. Clearing the air, Sheeran stated he was never approached for the performance in the first place.

During his appearance at SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up show, Sheeran said, “I want to clear something up actually because there was loads of stuff in the press that I turned down the coronation, and no one ever asked me ever asked me. I assume if they went online and went, ‘What’s Ed doing on May 6th?’ they would’ve been like, ‘Oh, he’s playing in Dallas.’ I think that’s what happened, but obviously, [the] press had the negative story of loads of people turning down the coronation. But I never ever turned it down. I’m excited to tune [in]. It’s historic.”

Ed Sheeran won Copyright Infringement case

In other news, Ed Sheeran recently won the Thinking Out Loud Copyright Infringement case. The verdict in New York came after a two-week trial. The lawsuit claimed that the singer’s track directly lifted ideas from Marvin Gaye's 1973 song Let's Get It On. It was filed by Structured Asset Sales, who bought a third of the song's shares from the family of Ed Townsend, who co-wrote the Gaye song. As opposed to this, Ed's defence claims that his song was written "without copying" Let's Get It On.

According to reports, Townsend's estate wanted a cut of the money made from Sheeran's song. The singer discussed his songwriting process with the court throughout his six days in court, going into more details about Thinking Out Loud in particular. He acknowledged that the song's creation was a "very collaborative" effort on his part and that of co-writer Amy Wadge. Sheeran claimed that Wadge was going through a family illness, his grandad had passed away, and his grandma had been given a cancer diagnosis. These personal problems served as inspiration for the lyrics.