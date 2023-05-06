Ed Sheeran Says Speaking With Taylor Swift Is Like 'therapy': She Truly Understands

Ed Sheeran expressed gratitude for his friendship with Taylor Swift, describing it as a form of therapy in a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. Sheeran, 32, revealed that he often has lengthy conversations with Swift because she is one of the few people who truly understands him. The two recently spoke for over an hour on the phone, discussing various topics that were on their minds. "I have long, long, long conversations with Taylor about stuff just because I feel like she's one of the only people that actually truly understands where I'm at," Sheeran confessed.

Ed Sheeran, who had been going through a copyright trial in New York, found support from Swift and his fans during this challenging time. Fortunately, he emerged victorious in the legal battle, with a jury ruling that he did not copy Marvin Gaye's hit song, Let's Get It On, in his own track, Thinking Out Loud. Reflecting on the trial, Sheeran emphasised the importance of being honest and true to oneself, even in the face of adversity.

Ed Sheeran's new album

Discussing his upcoming album, titled - (Subtract), Sheeran revealed that it delves into themes of grief, particularly following the death of his close friend Jamal Edwards in 2022. He emphasised that grief is a part of life and that one doesn't have to "get over" it. The Shape of You singer expressed his willingness to embrace his emotions and be vulnerable, sharing his experiences with his listeners.

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift's friendship

The friendship between Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift dates back to 2012 when they first met, eventually leading to their collaboration on the song Everything Has Changed from Swift's album Red. They continued their creative partnership with the 2017 track End Game and reunited once again for The Joker and the Queen in 2022. The latter release marked a full circle moment as they employed the same child actors who starred in their 2013 Everything Has Changed music video.