Did Taylor Swift Hint At Jake Gyllenhaal In 'All Too Well'? Netizens React To New Lyrics

Taylor Swift unveiled a special treat for her fans on Friday, a re-recorded version of her 2012 hit album Red as well as helming a short film on one of the songs in the album, All Too Well. While many listeners revisited their memories of the album with the latest version, some of the others could experience the music of the Grammy-winner from the initial stage of her career. However, the recent release made headlines for a different reason, an alleged reference to Jake Gyllenhaal.

Many felt that some of the lyrics in the track All Too Well referred to her ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal after an extended version of the track was unveiled. The duo had dated briefly around the time of the release of the album. There were memes and witty reactions as the mention of the lyrics surfaced.

Taylor Swift's alleged lyrics on Jake Gyllenhaal in All Too Well make netizens involved

Among the highlights of the release on Friday was a 10-minute version of All Too Well. The singer has traced the experience of heartbreak in the song, with many believing that her break-up with Jake Gyllenhaal had apparently evoked her emotions in the lyrics. Now, in the latest version, one particular line from the song has caught the attention of netizens.

One of the lines in the new version, go, “I'll get older but your lovers stay my age.”

Jake, who is around 9 years older than Taylor, was 29 and the latter was 20 when they dated for a couple of months around 2010.

With Jake now 40 and in a relationship with model Jeanne Cadieu, who is 25-year-old, many believed that the lyrics had indeed come true.

Netizens had a mention of their age gap apparently being the cause of the break-up. Some quipped that she was out to ruin his peace over a 'stolen scarf' and one jokingly imagining her boyfriend Joe Alwyn's reaction.

taylor swift willfully ruining jake gyllenhaal’s year because of a three month relationship and a stolen scarf pic.twitter.com/DuUG6DfGKB — sophia (@mencxni) November 12, 2021

Jake Gyllenhaal broke up with taylor swift because he said the age gap was too big, and she really wrote "I get older but your lovers stay my age." — Lara Korte 🦃 (@lara_korte) November 12, 2021

Joe Alwyn watching Taylor Swift destroy Jake Gyllenhaal’s peace for the second time in 10 years:#RedTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/QrVZBT776j — Lauren (@Laurparkerr) November 12, 2021

Nobody:



Taylor Swift coming for Jake Gyllenhaal 10 years after the fact because he kept her scarf: pic.twitter.com/uo6s5TL2Eb — Tori Fletcher (@hellotorifletch) November 12, 2021

what if you were jake gyllenhaal and you wanted to go to heaven but god said nah remember when you missed taylor swift’s 21st birthday party — paige hettinger (@404paigenotfnd) November 12, 2021

Meanwhile, the latest re-recording of Red has been titled Red (Taylor's version). It has been released on YouTube along with All Too Well, the Short Film. It became her second album to be released as a re-recorded album after Fearless.

