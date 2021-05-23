Did You Know Justin Bieber Broke THIS 51-year-old Record Held By The Beatles In 2017?

International pop artist Justin Bieber is one of the most-followed celebrities in the country. But did you know that the musician had previously broken a record which was held by The Beatle for over 51 years? Two of his famous songs held a position on the BillBoard Chart for more than 13 weeks, which was the record previously set by The Beatles. Justin Bieber has lately been keeping the fans entertained through frequent social media updates, most of which also go viral with just a few minutes.

When Justin Bieber broke The Beatles’ record

International singer Justin Bieber has enjoyed a huge fan following since he made his debut as a child artist. His fans have supported him through thick and thin and have identified themselves as ‘Beliebers’, ever since he was launched in 2010. In June 2017, the critically-acclaimed singer had achieved a new milestone when he broke a record held by The Beatles for close to 51 years. His two songs, Despacito and I’m the One, held their place in the Billboards Chart for more than thirteen weeks, which is the highest consecutive week tally, so far. Previously, The Beatles set this record as their songs were on the chart for 13 weeks straight. They remain to be the only band to dominate the ‘Top 3’ positions on the chart with back-to-back hits.

Justin Bieber recently dropped a new album named Justice and it has been receiving a positive response from different parts of the globe. The album was released in March 2021 and its increasing following has been setting new records amongst the masses. He has lately been promoting the album through his social media handles, keeping his fans wanting for more.

Justin Bieber has launched over sixteen songs in this album and most of them have already gained immense attention from the people. He has also collaborated with artists like Khalid, Chance the Rapper, The Kid LAROI, and others, expanding his reach and audience further. His song, Peaches, has been a major hit on various video streaming platforms including TikTok and Instagram reel.

IMAGE: JUSTIN BIEBER INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.