Billboard Music Awards is among the biggest international accolades in the music industry. The Award honours the extraordinary talents of the industry who have given commendable tracks and albums in the past year.

The Billboard Music Awards 2022 is being held on May 15, 2022, in MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada with continuous announcements of the winners' names.

Diddy opens the BBMAs 2022

Rapper Diddy opened the Billboard Music Awards this year with a spectacular performance and a monologue. The rapper addressed Will Smith’s slap at the Oscars and addressed the actor and the comedian by stating that the duo will solve that like family at the Gold Party.“I did not know that this year was gonna be the most exciting Oscars ever. OK, Will and Chris, we’re going to solve that like family at the Gold Party. But right now we’re moving on with love — everybody, make some noise,” he added.

The rapper also performed his new single, Gotta Move on and Notorious B.I.G.’s 1997 classic Mo’ Money Mo’ Problems accompanied by Bryson Tiller, Jack Harlow, and Teyana Taylor. Dressed in a black suit, Diddy walked onto the stage calling himself the ‘vibe curator’ of the night. He then went down memory lane and recalled that he won his first Billboard Award 25 years ago while adding how it was a full circle for him. Stating further, he mentioned that though award functions are quite boring because of the people attending them this time it wasn't the same case.

He said, “This is a full-circle moment for me, I won my first Billboard Award 25 years ago — and now I’m executive producing and hosting the awards because I hate awards shows, awards shows are boring. You know why they’re boring? Because of the people at the awards shows but we’re not having that tonight.”

Diddy even mentioned that he was not even 'a human being' while adding that he was a 'frequency.' He even called himself the black thunder, the chocolate boy wonder, and the frequency elevator. Moreover, he also mentioned that he was back in the studio despite the protests and stated that he was dropping the N-word 'in the spirit of being free.'

2022 Billboard Music Award Winners

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist

Doja Cat

Drake (WINNER)

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Givēon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)

Pooh Shiesty

The Kid Laroi

Top Male Artist

Drake (WINNER)

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Adele

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS (WINNER)

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Migos

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Adele

Drake

Juice WRLD

Morgan Wallen

Adele

Drake

Juice WRLD

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

Image: AP