Billboard Music Awards is among the biggest international accolades in the music industry. The Award honours the extraordinary talents of the industry who have given commendable tracks and albums in the past year.
The Billboard Music Awards 2022 is being held on May 15, 2022, in MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada with continuous announcements of the winners' names.
Rapper Diddy opened the Billboard Music Awards this year with a spectacular performance and a monologue. The rapper addressed Will Smith’s slap at the Oscars and addressed the actor and the comedian by stating that the duo will solve that like family at the Gold Party.“I did not know that this year was gonna be the most exciting Oscars ever. OK, Will and Chris, we’re going to solve that like family at the Gold Party. But right now we’re moving on with love — everybody, make some noise,” he added.
The rapper also performed his new single, Gotta Move on and Notorious B.I.G.’s 1997 classic Mo’ Money Mo’ Problems accompanied by Bryson Tiller, Jack Harlow, and Teyana Taylor. Dressed in a black suit, Diddy walked onto the stage calling himself the ‘vibe curator’ of the night. He then went down memory lane and recalled that he won his first Billboard Award 25 years ago while adding how it was a full circle for him. Stating further, he mentioned that though award functions are quite boring because of the people attending them this time it wasn't the same case.
He said, “This is a full-circle moment for me, I won my first Billboard Award 25 years ago — and now I’m executive producing and hosting the awards because I hate awards shows, awards shows are boring. You know why they’re boring? Because of the people at the awards shows but we’re not having that tonight.”
Diddy even mentioned that he was not even 'a human being' while adding that he was a 'frequency.' He even called himself the black thunder, the chocolate boy wonder, and the frequency elevator. Moreover, he also mentioned that he was back in the studio despite the protests and stated that he was dropping the N-word 'in the spirit of being free.'
Top Artist
Doja Cat
Drake (WINNER)
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Top New Artist
Givēon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)
Pooh Shiesty
The Kid Laroi
Top Male Artist
Drake (WINNER)
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Top Female Artist
Adele
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
BTS (WINNER)
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Migos
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Adele
Drake
Juice WRLD
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift (WINNER)...Click Here to get the full list.
