Diljit Dosanjh Hits Back At Fan Mocking His Pic At Fuel Station; 'change Your Mindset'

Popular Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh who enjoys a massive fan following is often seen giving befitting replies to users on social media. Recently, the singer gave it back to a user on Twitter after he made fun of the singer’s picture from a fuel station abroad.

Last week, the Good Newws actor had shared his picture from a fuel station abroad on Twitter that garnered the attention of the users on social media. While sharing the picture, he wrote, “Somewhere On Planet Earth.” Soon after the picture, one of the users commented in Punjabi and wrote, “ “There (overseas), you have to fill your car's gas tank yourself. What's the use if there is so much shortage (of people) there. You (being Diljit Dosanjh) should have 2-4 guys at your service for such things. Rest, don't take offence to what I said.”

ਇਥੇ ਮਾਮਾ ਆਪ ਤੇਲ ਪਾਈ ਜਾਨਾ. ਜੇ ਏਨੀ ਸ਼ੋਰਤ ਖੱਟ ਕਿ ਆਪ ਤੇਲ ਪੋਣਾ ਸੀ. ਫੇਰ ਕੀਂ ਫਾਇਦਾ 22. ਤੇਰੇ ਕੋਲ ਤਾਂ 2-4 ਬੰਦੇ ਹੋਣੇ ਚਾਹੀਦੇ ਸੀ ਆਹ ਕੰਮ ਨੂੰ. ਬਾਕੀ ਗੁਸਾ ਨਾ ਕਰੀ ਮੇਰਾ ਵੀਰ — Mani Badesha (@badesha_mani) January 11, 2022

Diljit Dosanjh gives a sharp reply to a Twitter user who makes fun of him

Taking note of the comment, the singer replied subtly to the user and asked him to change his mindset. “Mama…it's about the mindset. This mindset makes a task big or small. Change your mindset brother. This is the same mindset which neither makes you happy nor lets anyone else be happy. It's said about people like you - that what will people think. Don't be an angry brother.” The singer’s reply was hailed by his fans in the comment section.

Mama.. Gal Soch Di aa😎



Eh Hee Soch Aa Jehdi Kam Nu VADDA Shota Bana Dendi aa..😊



Soch Badal Mama..

Eh Oh Hee Soch Aa Jehdi Na Aap Kush Kardi aa Te Na Kisey Nu Kush Karn dendi Aa..



Tere Vargeya bare hee Kiha Janda..Dunia Ki KAHU Gi.. 😂



“Gussa Na Kari Veer” https://t.co/geMWqowObh — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) January 11, 2022

Meanwhile, the actor-singer has been signed on for the animated series Fables alongside some of the notable names of Hollywood. He will be lending his voice to the venture. Among the other artists involved with the project were Ricky Gervais, Jemaine Clement, Natasha Lyonne, JB Smoove, Roman Griffin Davis, Alexa Demie, and Zach Woods. Diljit shared a news report on Instagram and captioned it, "'Fables Aa Riha Oye… (Hey, Fables is coming)". He also underlined the names of the production house, Bron Digital, who are known for their ventures like Joker, Judas, and Black Messiah, and also his own name, which was mentioned along with his recent hit Honsla Rakh. Fables, as per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, will be the first animated venture by Bron Digital, which will launch the animation segment of the banner. The venture will feature modern interpretations of popular stories like The Tortoise and The Hare, The Lion and The Mouse, and The Boy Who Cried Wolf, along with twists. Richard Gervais will be narrating the tales. Azazel Jacobs is helming the project, and the scripts have been penned by Kyra Noonan.

Image: Instagram/DiljitDosanjh