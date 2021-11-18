'Fables': Diljit Dosanjh Ventures Into Hollywood With Animated Series

Indian actors have worked in international ventures over the decades, and the latest to join this list is Diljit Dosanjh. The actor-singer has been signed on for the animated series Fables alongside some of the notable names of Hollywood. He will be lending his voice to the venture.

Among the other artists involved with the project were Ricky Gervais, Jemaine Clement, Natasha Lyonne, JB Smoove, Roman Griffin Davis, Alexa Demie and Zach Woods. Diljit expressed his excitement on being a part of the venture.

Diljit Dosanjh joins Hollywood animation venture 'Fables'

Diljit shared a news report on Instagram and captioned it, "'Fables Aa Riha Oye…😀 (Hey, Fables is coming)". He also underlined the names of the production house, Bron Digital, who are known for their ventures like Joker, Judas and Black Messiah, and also his own name, which was mentioned along with his recent hit Honsla Rakh.

Fables, as per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, will be the first animated venture by Bron Digital, which will launch the animation segment of the banner. The venture will feature modern interpretations of popular stories like The Tortoise and The Hare, The Lion and The Mouse and The Boy Who Cried Wolf, along with twists. Richard Gervais will be narrating the tales. Azazel Jacobs is helming the project, and the scripts have been penned by Kyra Noonan.

Till now, Diljit's Hollywood association had been over his fondness for actor Gal Gadot and reality TV star Kylie Jenner. The Udta Punjab star has not shied away from expressing how much he was fascinated by them, commenting on their Instagram photos and even dedicating a song to Kylie Jenner. He will now be hobnobbing with some of the Hollywood names for real.

Meanwhile, Diljit is currently in the news for the success of Honsla Rakh. The film also starring Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill is a romantic comedy which was released on October 15.

The film is said to have earned ₹50 crore across the world, with around ₹40 crore in India in the first two weeks, going on to be one of the highest-grosser in Punjabi cinema of all time.