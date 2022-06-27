Diljit Dosanjh Meets Lilly Singh At His Concert, Falls At Her Mother's Feet For Blessings

Popular comedian Lilly Singh took to her social media account to share some glimpses from Diljit Dosanjh's concert, which she attended with her mother. The concert took place in Toronto, and the Ikk Kudi singer fell at Lilly's mother's feet as he asked her for blessings. The pictures from his interaction with the duo have gained heaps of love online as fans hailed his 'humble' gesture.

Diljit Dosanjh meets Lilly Singh and her mom at his Toronto concert

Through her elaborate post, Lilly Singh mentioned that Diljit Dosanjh hosted her family at his concert in Toronto as she expressed her gratitude to him. As soon as Diljit Dosanjh spotted the comedian's mother, he 'dropped down for a blessing'. Diljit was seen looking dapper in a black and white outfit with multiple colourful necklaces, as he posed with Lilly, who twinned with him, and her mom, who seemed over the moon with their encounter. She wrote-

"Shoutout to the homie @diljitdosanjh for hosting my entire aunty squad at his show last night. As soon as Diljit came off stage and saw my mom and me, he dropped down for a blessing and my mom was a SIGHT TO SEE."

Lilly also urged her fans to believe in themselves as she recalled having a vision board in her childhood, with a picture of Diljit on it. As she went home that night and got emotional looking at it after his interaction with her mom. The comedian used the hashtag 'a daughter did that' and several fans expressed how proud they were of her. They also hailed Diljit for his 'humble' gesture and called the post 'wholesome'. Professional wrestler Gurv Sihra mentioned there was 'nothing like the blessings of your elders'. while several others flooded the comments with heart emoticons.

At a recent concert in Vancouver, Diljit Dosanjh paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. ‘This Show Is Dedicated To Our Brothers’ was written on the backdrop of the stage as the Sajjna singer crooned some special tracks by the late musical icon.

